Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Fintech Investing News

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

~TIMIA's scalable fintech platform grew 42% year-over-year by providing non-dilutive growth capital financing for technology companies scaling SaaS products~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report TIMIA Capital ("TIMIA"), a Montfort business unit, originated a total $35.8 million in loans across 23 new and follow-on investment facilities for growing technology companies in 2022.

"2022 was another banner year for TIMIA distributing $35.8 million of private credit loans to high quality SaaS companies across North America ," said Mike Walkinshaw , CEO of Montfort . "This represents 42% year-over-year origination growth as we continue to see strength in the technology financing sector and will continue to focus on growing this part of our portfolio. We have great credit in our portfolio and we will look to add more entrepreneurs seeking non-dilutive alternative financing solutions in the SaaS sector in 2023."

TIMIA, one of four speciality private credit businesses operated by Montfort , is focused on non-dilutive technology lending. TIMIA invites growth technology companies seeking innovative and non-dilutive financing to register through the TIMIA fintech platform at timiacapital.com.

About TIMIA Capital
Founded in 2015, TIMIA Capital offers flexible debt solutions to capital efficient B2B SaaS companies generating $2 to $20 million in annual recurring revenue. Our non-dilutive financing solutions complement or replace an equity round and provide access to a large amount of capital to help companies accelerate growth while retaining ownership and control of their business. For more information visit timiacapital.com

About Montfort Capital Corporation
Montfort manages a diversified group of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee-related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c6745.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort CapitalMONT:CATSXV:MONTTech Investing
MONT:CA
Montfort Capital

Montfort Capital


Keep reading...Show less
Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

~The new appointment comes as TIMIA founder and CEO, Mike Walkinshaw , focuses on leading Montfort Capital, TIMIA's parent company~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce Monique Morden as the new President of TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA"), a wholly-owned Montfort company. Founder and former CEO of TIMIA, Mike Walkinshaw is now primarily focusing on his role as CEO of Montfort .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

~Montfort shareholders approved two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced the results of its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

~Montfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Preferred Shareholders of record on December 21st ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Share (each, a "Preferred Share"), payable on December 30, 2022 to Preferred Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 . The Company's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Montfort Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Montfort delivers record Q3 revenue and record net comprehensive income;
completes acquisition of Langhaus Financial after quarter end~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

~Montfort proposes two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation (" Montfort " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that a special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held December 9, 2022 at 9:00am ( Vancouver time) to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Delivers Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide to Battery Manufacturers in Japan and South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Delivers Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide to Battery Manufacturers in Japan and South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, announces that it has delivered samples of its battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea. The companies, which are among the top manufacturers in the region, will conduct a technical review of the lithium products and explore potential business partnership opportunities with RecycLiCo.

RecycLiCo's recycled lithium products are produced using a closed-loop process that recovers lithium from end-of-life batteries and battery production scrap. The Company's lithium products have been produced to the stringent purity standards of the battery industry without the use of conventional purification methods, making them a reliable and sustainable alternative to traditional sources of lithium.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Announces Addition of New Client

Enterprise Group Announces Addition of New Client

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) emissions for small local and Tier One global resource clients, announces a business relationship with a Canadian based oil and gas producer. This new business was secured by Enterprise's Evolution Power Projects (EPP) division.

With a market cap of nearly CDN$1 billion, the client is known to acquire assets with exploitation potential and, at the same time, implement a full-cycle exploration program. Enterprise will provide Natural Gas Power generation systems that will enhance the Company's operational activities that serve to comply with all environmental regulatory standards and requirements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Korean Cathode Manufacturer Reports Battery Cell Test Using RecycLiCo Cathode Precursor Material

Korean Cathode Manufacturer Reports Battery Cell Test Using RecycLiCo Cathode Precursor Material

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or "the Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize the lithium-ion battery recycling industry.

The Company's recycled-upcycled precursor cathode active material (" Precursor ") has been successfully used by a Korean cathode manufacturer to create battery cells that demonstrate the same level of performance as commercial precursor material. Battery cell performance was validated using industry-standard metrics and benchmarked against multiple other recycled precursor and commercial precursor products.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Provides Operational Update

Lake Resources NL Provides Operational Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces it has made important progress towards key operational milestones, while strengthening the organization and its Board with the addition of critical expertise.
Reorganization

To better position the Company for success as it moves into the development stage of the Kachi project, and further develop the future opportunities of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, Lake has expanded its operating team significantly, adding technical, procurement, project, hydrogeology, drilling and engineering experts, to oversee the technical requirements of this next stage of development.

Strategic and structural organizational changes have been put in place to optimize the productivity of this team.

These changes included the division of the role of operational oversight into two main areas of responsibility: 1) Process Plant Development and Operations; and 2) Field Development and Evaluation.

In addition to these changes, Gautam Parimoo, previously Chief Operating Officer, has left the organization.

Kachi Project Update

As announced to the ASX earlier this week, Lilac has achieved two important milestones of the Kachi Pilot Plant Agreement and Saltworks is expected to complete the conversion of the 40,000 litres of LiCl to Lithium Carbonate over the next months.

After an extensive drilling program Lake also reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources.

This further supports the Lake Resources business plan to produce 50,000 tpa (tonnes per annum) of Lithium Carbonate.

Considering this material resource upgrade, and with a new team now in place, the Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on early in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is continuing to advance its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs, which were previously announced to the ASX in October 2022.

Enhanced Board of Directors

Also previously announced to the ASX, Lake has added sector-leading industry, capital markets and governance expertise to its Board in recent months. The additions of Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLing and Ana Gomez Chapman, bring strong pillars of strategic, operational, financial, and ESG oversight.

"We are pleased with the progress we are seeing at Kachi, especially regarding the recent update on the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate, and the good progress by our partner Lilac in developing and operating the demonstration plant," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources.

"With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization, and the enrichment of our Board, we are well-positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

"We look forward to producing high-quality, sustainable lithium for our customers and delivering value to all of our stakeholders".



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Kachi M&I Resource Update 2.2mT LCE 3.1mT Inferred Resource

Lake Resources NL Kachi M&I Resource Update 2.2mT LCE 3.1mT Inferred Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource for the Kachi lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource is based on drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the project. The company is currently in the process of installing test production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the project DFS.

Highlights

- Additional drilling has upgraded and increased confidence in the resource in the central area of the salar, with Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources of 2.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m over 81 km2.

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred resources of 3.1 Mt LCE defined over 117 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 700 m and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The lithium grade of the Measured resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 212 mg/L lithium, the Indicated resource immediately southeast is 178 mg/l lithium, and the surrounding Inferred resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 198 mg/L lithium.

- Properties are 100% owned by Kachi Lithium PTY Ltd, in which Lake has a 90% interest and Lilac has a 10% interest.

- Additional assays are awaited to expand the area of high confidence (M&I) resources.

Project background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 Mt of LCE over an area of 61 km2, surrounded by an Inferred resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2. The resource was defined from 50 m to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to 400 m depth across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional geophysics will shortly commence to define extensions of the brine body and to define in more detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the project.

To view full project details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U06630NM



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce the on-time achievement of key milestones for Project Kachi. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with a minimal environmental footprint.

As outlined in the agreement between Lilac and Lake, Lilac has successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, and therefore has met all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac is in the process of being shipped to Saltworks and converted to lithium carbonate, after which it will be independently tested for purity.

Lake CEO and Managing Director David Dickson said the achievement of these milestones demonstrated the significant promise of Project Kachi.

"Lilac has proven to be an exceptional partner to work with in our joint pursuit of the efficient and cleaner delivery of high-quality lithium, which is in increasingly high demand by battery makers," said Mr. Dickson.

"We are pleased with our accomplishments to date and are intently focused on the next stages of this project. Above all, we are proud of the work we and Lilac have achieved thus far to innovate the production of lithium in a way that is inclusive and respectful of the local communities in which we operate, and protective of the environment."

Lilac Solutions CEO David Snydacker commented: "Lilac's ion exchange technology is revolutionizing lithium extraction, and we are very excited to ship these first truckloads of lithium chloride produced on site at the Kachi project. Increasing the global supply of lithium is critical for our energy transformation, and we are proud of our progress in building an environmentally- and socially responsible lithium supply chain. We look forward to future achievements alongside Lake Resources."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Green River Gold Corp. to Exhibit and Display Core at the Ame Roundup Conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Emerita Provides Diamond Drill Results, Intersects 33.1 Meters Grading 7.7% Zinc, 3.9% Lead, 0.3% Copper, 0.73 g/t Gold and 156.3 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DATE

AGM Results

Related News

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Confirms Third High Grade Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Springdale South’

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver Gaining Traction, 2023 Will be Year of Transition

Iron Investing

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2023

Coal Investing

Coal Market Forecast 2023: Top Trends That Will Affect Coal in 2023

Gold Investing

Heritage Mining "Poised for Discovery" in 2023, CEO says

Energy Investing

Virginia Energy Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Rare Earth Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium: Exploring for High-Grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada to Support Clean Technologies

×