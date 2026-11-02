Montauk Renewables Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Monday, November 9, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas ("RNG"), will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call and webcast.

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:   Monday, November 9, 2026
Time:   5:30 p.m. ET
Participant Access:   [Link Here]


Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.

The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available here and on the Company's website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 9, 2027.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid ("Renewable Electricity"). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, develops, operates and manages landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 13 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

Company Contact:

John Ciroli
Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Secretary
investors@montaukenergy.com
(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos
Gateway Group
MNTK@Gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MNTKNASDAQ:MNTKcleantech investing
MNTK
The Conversation (0)

NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Q2 2020 Financial Results

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) reported total net revenue of US$15.7 million in its results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $15.7... Keep Reading...
Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Aetherion to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion") (TSX: AETR Nasdaq: AETR), announces that the Company will release Q3 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held... Keep Reading...
Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent review of Iceland Demonstration Facility operating data supports the potential for Syntholene to achieve lower direct production costs than conventional fossil-derived fuels under favourable commercial operating conditions.

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (“Syntholene” or the “Company”) announced today the results from the previously announced independent technical review (the “Independent Review”) by Prof. Nigel Brandon of Imperial College London, of the operating data from... Keep Reading...
Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has changed its name to Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion"). The new name reflects the company's sharpened focus on delivering proven, commercially ready technologies that enable... Keep Reading...
Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that on September 15, 2026, it entered into a Committed Equity Facility ("CEF") with Roth Principal Investments, LLC ("RPI"), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~ Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives 125% Q2 revenue growth for Cespira ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

Bold Ventures and Gold X2 Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Mayfair Gold's Fenn-Gib Gold Project Designated Under Ontario's "One Project, One Process" Streamlined Permitting Framework

Related News

graphite investing

Graphite One Secures Final Ohio Air Permit, Targets 2028 Sales

uranium investing

Myriad Uranium Closes Los Altares Deal in Argentina

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Fall as Iran Talks Ease Supply Fears, Cameco Weighs In on AI Power Demand

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

base metals investing

Bold Ventures and Gold X2 Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of 42 Claim Units at Burchell

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold's Fenn-Gib Gold Project Designated Under Ontario's "One Project, One Process" Streamlined Permitting Framework