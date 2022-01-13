Emerging Technology Investing News

Mobi724 Launches its Real-Time Card-Linked Offers Solution in Costa Rica and Panama with Visa Issuer

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc., a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, today announced it has launched its first real-time card-linked offers solution with Visa Inc. to customers in the Latam markets of Costa Rica and Panama.

The Real Time Campaigns are made possible given the partnership between Visa and Mobi724, which will make this value-added solution available to Visa clients and cardholders. The Real Time Campaigns consist of messages, offers or reminders that cardholders from select Visa issuers in Panama and Costa Rica will receive after making certain types of transactions. The Real Time Campaigns are expected to generate revenue for the Company in Q1-2022.

"The launching of these real time campaigns with Visa and one of its banking clients, is another endorsement of the capabilities of our technology and our ability to add-value to our customers and their cardholders," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. "Visa's reputation as the global leader in payments technology is well-established and we are proud and excited that through the integration to VOP our Card-Linked Offers and Rewards Services Platform will be made available to Visa's clients and cardholders alike."

While these real time card-linked campaigns pertain only to the Costa Rica and Panama markets, the terms of the agreement, could allow Mobi724's solutions to be available to Visa clients and their cardholders in any country where Visa operates.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Marcel Vienneau, CEO
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

Nicole Piasentini, Investor Relations
NATIONAL Capital Markets
T: 647-382-9373 npiasentini@national.ca

