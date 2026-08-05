Missionforce National Security Unveils IL5-Authorized AI Agents and Apps to Drive Decision Advantage, Readiness, and Enhanced Warfighter Support

With new IL5 authorization, Agentforce 360 — Salesforce's full portfolio of AI agents, data capabilities, and apps — is now embedded into the Missionforce National Security platform.
The Department of War (DOW) can now deploy autonomous AI agents to streamline defense logistics, fast-track recruit onboarding and training, alleviate administrative burdens for military families, and transform complex data into real-time command insights.
Additional new capabilities will drive agility for the Intelligence Community across intelligence missions, logistics, and personnel management, utilizing a secure low-to-high deployment model to accelerate innovation on classified intelligence networks.
Salesforce, the world's #1 Agentic CRM, today announced that the DOW can now leverage the full capabilities of Agentforce 360 through Missionforce National Security . Agentforce 360 provides a complete mission-ready agentic portfolio that combines real-time data harmonization with autonomous AI action to create an unbreakable chain from data to decision.
The addition of this core portfolio* for building, customizing, and governing agentic AI at scale to Missionforce National Security enables the DOW to now deploy trusted AI agents across its most sensitive, unclassified missions. This milestone moves national security agencies and the defense industrial base beyond predictive AI and chatbots to autonomous AI execution, where compliant agents with full operational context and built-in accountability work alongside personnel to drive mission readiness.
Missionforce National Security is also actively expanding across the Intelligence Community to help agencies operate with greater agility and resilience in dynamic threat environments. New capabilities bring the speed of commercial innovation to intelligence missions, logistics, and personnel management — providing a secure "develop low, deploy high" model that lets teams build and tailor solutions in unclassified environments and deploy seamlessly to the Top Secret Network.
Why it matters: Today's national security demands unmatched decision velocity, yet fragmented data and passive AI tools incapable of taking action are slowing down mission success. The real-world consequences are stark. A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report revealed that 74% of U.S. Air Force aircraft missed their depot maintenance deadlines, largely driven by unforeseen parts shortages and siloed data systems. While traditional AI merely alerts personnel to these bottlenecks after they happen, agentic AI can actively reason, orchestrate workflows, and trigger corrective action autonomously — within established guardrails and existing operational logic — before readiness is ever compromised. This is why 80% of government leaders believe agentic AI will be critical to competing in the current geopolitical environment.
What it means: With new Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization for Agentforce 360, Missionforce National Security now delivers a complete agentic platform that reduces operational lag and drives decision velocity across the DOW. National security organizations can efficiently unify disparate data, surface real-time predictive intelligence, and automate complex workflows under a single, mission-ready foundation. Crucially, this enables AI agents to securely leverage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and unclassified National Security Systems (NSS) data — providing the operational ground truth required to turn sensitive data into immediate mission advantage.
"Trust is the foundation of every successful mission. Agentforce 360 IL5 authorization means national security agencies can harness the power of AI — autonomous agents, real-time data, decision intelligence — without compromising the security their missions demand. Missionforce is modernizing government IT. We're building the trusted AI backbone for America's national security," said Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce.
The agentic defense enterprise: To solve the national security sector's most pressing data silos and operational bottlenecks and shift warfighters away from administrative drag and back to the mission, Agentforce 360 introduces:
- Mission-ready AI agents: Through Agentforce Public Sector , agencies gain prebuilt agent templates and apps for mission-critical use cases — from recruiting to supply chain management — engineered with strict guardrails to deliver the compliance control, accountability, and auditability national security commands demand, at the speed and scale modern operations require.
- Secure, Zero Copy data interoperability: To eliminate data sprawl and exposure risks, Data 360 connects directly to sensitive records where they live. By ensuring data is never copied, moved, or duplicated outside its secure boundary, AI agents safely gain the unified context needed to orchestrate mission workflows.
- AI-driven decision superiority: Moving beyond passive, static dashboards and traditional visualization tools, Tableau Next autonomously surfaces predictive intelligence and turns insights into immediate action.
- Accelerated force readiness: To solve the military's critical recruiting deficit, Agentforce Marketing optimizes and automates fragmented onboarding pipelines to fast-track qualified candidates, personalize engagement, and help the armed services hit their end-strength goals.
What it does: Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud — a physically and logically isolated region operated exclusively by U.S. personnel — the Missionforce National Security platform now unifies the DOW's data infrastructure, predictive analytics, and autonomous workflows to enable both IT commands and nontechnical personnel to safely deploy advanced capabilities across key mission areas:
- Modernizing logistics and supply chain: When a deployed asset flags a component failure, an Agentforce AI agent can autonomously cross-reference asset readiness logs with real-time global supply inventories, powered by Data 360; identify a parts shortage at a local depot; and instantly trigger a secure procurement order for human review to minimize downtime.
- Improving warfighter support: The administrative demands of military life — Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves, housing coordination, childcare, healthcare, and education — create immense stress for military families and directly impact retention. Agentforce AI agents act as 24/7 secure digital concierges for service members and their dependents, instantly navigating complex military processes, fast-tracking applications, and connecting personnel with the credentialing and training resources their role demands.
- Closing the recruiting deficit: With Agentforce Marketing, the armed forces can streamline the fragmented onboarding pipeline. AI agents can support recruiters by securely analyzing applicant files, flagging security clearance or readiness bottlenecks, and orchestrating hyperpersonalized outreach to fast-track highly qualified candidates.
- Advancing command and decision advantage: Instead of digging through siloed data and systems to surface and connect information, commanders and analysts can now query an ocean of unstructured data — from sensor feeds to field logs — using natural language. Tableau Next and Agentforce can then work in tandem to instantly synthesize the data and present auditable, real-time recommendations and analyses.
"Maintaining our strategic edge on the global stage requires that we equip warfighters, intelligence officers, and analysts with secure, modern innovation. By launching these autonomous agentic capabilities at IL5 for the Department of War, and simultaneously expanding our foundational footprint on the Top Secret Network for the Intelligence Community, we are paving the way for true decision superiority. This ensures that across the entire national security enterprise, our personnel can eliminate administrative drag, optimize operations, and move at the speed of the mission," said Bill Pessin, SVP of Missionforce National Security at Salesforce.
Learn more:
- See how Army HRC will leverage Agentforce to transform support for Soldiers, Veterans, and military families
- Learn more about Missionforce National Security
- Read about Salesforce's $5.6 billion Army IDIQ
- Learn more about how Salesforce supports the U.S. Air Force
*IL5 authorization for Agentforce 360 excludes Slack, where GovSlack is currently authorized at the IL4 level.
About Missionforce National Security
Missionforce National Security is Salesforce's mission readiness platform, purpose-built to deliver the best Salesforce innovation to the tactical edge and environments where readiness, resilience, and speed are essential.
About Salesforce
Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.
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