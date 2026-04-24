Mineros S.A. Leads Construction of New Public School in Colombia's Bajo Cauca Region, Advancing Social Investment In Nechí Operations

Key Highlights
- Mineros S.A. is the principal contributor and project manager of a new public secondary school in El Bagre, Antioquia, within the Nechí Alluvial Property operating footprint.
- Total project investment of approximately COP $38.7 billion (≈ US$9.1 million), co-funded with EPM, Grupo Argos, and Grupo Nutresa.
- Financed through Colombia's Obras por Impuestos (" Works-for-Taxes ") mechanism, which redirects corporate income tax into community infrastructure in post-conflict (PDET) municipalities.
- New 11,000 m² campus will serve more than 1,080 students in a region historically affected by armed conflict and illegal mining.
Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF | OTCQX: MNSAF | BVC: MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") today announced the groundbreaking of a new public secondary school — Institución Educativa El Bagre — in the municipality of El Bagre, Antioquia, located within the Company's Nechí Alluvial Property operating footprint in the Bajo Cauca region of Colombia.
Management Commentary
"Investing in education in the communities where we operate is fundamental to how we understand responsible mining," said Santiago Cardona Múnera, Vice President for Colombia Operations of Mineros S.A. "The Works-for-Taxes mechanism is one of the most effective tools available to Colombian corporate taxpayers for closing development gaps in post-conflict territories. This project — three years in the making — reflects the power of structured public-private alliances when they are grounded in a long-term territorial commitment."
The Institución Educativa El Bagre is one of several community investment initiatives Mineros is advancing in the Bajo Cauca region in partnership with Proantioquia's OxI Platform, the Government of Antioquia, the Municipality of El Bagre, the Agency for Territorial Renewal (ART), and Colombia's Ministry of National Education.
The project represents a total investment of approximately COP $38.7 billion (approximately US$9.1 million at current exchange rates), of which Mineros is the principal contributor and project manager. EPM, Grupo Argos, and Grupo Nutresa are participating as strategic co-investors. Upon completion, the new campus will serve more than 1,080 students. Construction is expected to take approximately 18 months, during which students will continue classes at alternate facilities to safeguard academic continuity.
Project Specifications
Built on a 5,667 m² site with approximately 11,000 m² of new infrastructure, the school will feature modern classrooms, a community-access library, a multi-sport court, an arts studio, an audiovisual laboratory, and dedicated physics and chemistry laboratories. The design standard is without precedent for the Bajo Cauca region and aims to deliver educational conditions comparable to those available in Colombia's major urban centres.
Works-for-Taxes: A Tax-Efficient Framework for Community Investment
The project is structured under Colombia's Obras por Impuestos ("Works-for-Taxes") mechanism — a tax instrument that allows qualifying companies to allocate a portion of their corporate income tax liability to high-impact social infrastructure in PDET municipalities (Programs for Development with a Territorial Approach, designated under Colombia's post-conflict framework). The mechanism converts mandatory tax expenditure into tangible, measurable community investment within the Company's operating jurisdictions, producing a durable social-license dividend at no incremental after-tax cost.
About Mineros S.A.
Mineros S.A. is a Latin American gold mining company with producing assets in Colombia (the Nechí Alluvial Property) and Nicaragua (the HEMCO Property), and development-stage assets including La Colosa (Tolima, Colombia), La Pepa (Atacama, Chile), and the Porvenir polymetallic project (Nicaragua). The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF), OTCQX (OTCQX: MNSAF), and the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC: MINEROS). For additional information, visit www.mineros.com.co .
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the construction timeline, scope, funding structure, and expected social impact of the Institución Educativa El Bagre project, as well as the Company's broader community-investment activities in the Bajo Cauca region. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date such information is given; however, actual outcomes may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities law.
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Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co
Media Relations
comunicaciones@mineros.com.co