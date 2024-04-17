Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Diatreme Resources Limited

Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS

Emerging silica sands developer, Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX) announced today a significant upgrade to the estimated Si2 Mineral Resource at the Company’s Northern Silica Project (NSP) in Far North Queensland, highlighting the critical mineral project’s potential amid an accelerating solar energy boom.

  • Significant 17% increase in Indicated Resource and establishment of maiden 49.5 Mt Measured Mineral
  • Resource for Diatreme’s flagship Northern Silica Project (NSP) in Far North Queensland
  • Results provide strong Resource foundation for upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and maiden Ore Reserve
  • Bulk sample testing and further specialist metallurgical testwork currently underway at external laboratories
  • NSP on track for development amid increasing demand for critical mineral key to solar energy industry.
In the last two months Diatreme has advanced the NSP significantly, with results from the 2023 infill drilling program delivered in late February 2024, through to Particle Size Distribution results arriving in late March 2024, and a deposit scale bulk density program completed in early April 2024. Each phase was designed to enhance the precision of Resource modelling and to enhance project confidence.

The latest data has shown an increase in both the estimated Mineral Resource categories, with the inclusion of a maiden Measured Resource of 49.5 Mt, as well as increasing the size of the Indicated Resource to 120.5 Mt (up 17% from the previous estimate). Diatreme’s total low iron, high purity silica sand resource base exceeds 402 Mt, an extremely strategic and highly valuable resource that is well positioned to supply the fast-growing solar PV market.

Diatreme’s CEO, Neil McIntyre commented: “It is pleasing to report a further enhancement in the quality of the resource estimate for our flagship NSP, with the establishment of its first Measured category Mineral Resource and significant increase in its Indicated category Mineral Resource.

“The enhanced resource allows us to advance our PFS with greater confidence, providing a deeper understanding of the extraordinary potential for commercialisation contained within the Si2 dune complex at the NSP.

“We look forward to delivering the project’s PFS by mid-2024, together with a maiden Ore Reserve, as we ramp up development of this asset vital to the clean energy revolution, both in Australia and internationally.”

The resource upgrade follows moves by the Australian Government to promote the domestic manufacturing of solar panels under its $1 billion “Solar Sunshot” program. Low iron, high purity silica sand is a key ingredient in the solar PV manufacturing process (solar glass), which is currently dominated by China.

The NSP is also located near Cape Flattery, an area identified as a potential critical minerals hub for silica sand by the Queensland Government in its 2023 “Critical Minerals Strategy.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Diatreme Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Conquest Resources Enters into Agreement with VerAI Discoveries for AI Targeting on Belfast TeckMag Project

Conquest Resources Enters into Agreement with VerAI Discoveries for AI Targeting on Belfast TeckMag Project

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") has entered into a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement with VDI Resources LLC (VDI), a subsidiary of VerAI Discoveries Inc. (VerAI), an artificial intelligence (AI) powered mineral discovery generator, pursuant to which the Company agrees to grant to VDI a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on certain target areas with recommended drilling locations generated by VerAI utilizing its proprietary AI technology. The Company agrees to grant VDI an additional 1.5% NSR in return for funding a drill program for testing of the targets identified by VerAI on the Belfast TeckMag Project, a 350 sq. km. land package located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024 . This represents an increase of 8% to the monthly dividend. Source Rock has now increased its monthly dividend by 30% since March 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Compelling Cobalt Copper and REE Targets Identified at Broken Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that multiple cobalt, copper, and Rare Earth Element [REE] targets have been identified at its recently expanded 100% - owned Broken Hill Project which is located 17-30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Rights Issue and Shortfall

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received $822,595 from the recently completed non-renounceable rights issue.

Keep reading...Show less
Various commodities atop a stock chart.

McKinsey: Commodities Trading Generated US$104 Billion in 2023

A recent report from McKinsey highlights trends seen in commodities trading over the past year.

The document shows that despite global uncertainty, commodities trading generated over US$100 billion in earnings before interest and taxes in 2023, translating into more than US$150 billion in gross margin.

McKinsey mentions challenges related to COVID-19 and geopolitical conflicts, such as increased price volatility and supply chain disruptions, but notes that commodities trading value pools have show resilience.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that mining operations at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, is proceeding smoothly on an around-the-clock basis.

Keep reading...Show less

×