Midera Food Processing and Centrus Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Midera Food Processing and Centrus Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Midera Food Processing Inc. (NASD: MFP) will replace Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)  effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 8. S&P MidCap 400 constituent The Middleby Corp. (NASD: MIDD) is spinning off Midera Food Processing in a transaction that is expected to close July 7. Redwood Trust is no longer representative of the small cap market space.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) will replace Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 14. S&P 500 constituent Ares Management Corp. (NYSE: ARES) is acquiring Whitestone REIT in a deal expected to close on or about that date, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date     

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector     

July 8, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600     

Addition   

Midera Food Processing      

MFP     

Industrials

July 8, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Redwood Trust Inc

RWT

Financials

July 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Centrus Energy

LEU

Energy

July 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Whitestone REIT

WSR

Real Estate

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midera-food-processing-and-centrus-energy-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302817273.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

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