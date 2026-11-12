Micron Announces Participation in Investor Events

Micron Announces Participation in Investor Events

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that company executives will participate in fireside chats at the following investor events:

  • TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, November 18, at 10:50 a.m. Mountain Time.
  • 30th Annual UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, December 1, at 8:15 a.m. Mountain Time.
     

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com/.

About Micron Technology, Inc.  
Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Mark Plungy
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 203-2910
corpcomms@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 450-6199
satyakumar@micron.com  


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