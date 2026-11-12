Micron Announces Participation in Investor Events

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that company executives will participate in fireside chats at the following investor events:
- TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, November 18, at 10:50 a.m. Mountain Time.
- 30th Annual UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, December 1, at 8:15 a.m. Mountain Time.
Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com/.
About Micron Technology, Inc.
Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.
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Micron Media Relations Contact
Mark Plungy
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 203-2910
corpcomms@micron.com
Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 450-6199
satyakumar@micron.com