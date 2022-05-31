Precious Metals Investing News

Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 6,905,369 units (the "Units") in the capital of Canex Metals Inc. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile did not beneficially own or control any of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares"). Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 6,905,369 Common Shares and 3,452,684 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 7.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and approximately 10.72% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

