Meta VR Glasses to Be First-Ever IMAX Certified VR Device

Meta VR Glasses to Be First-Ever IMAX Certified VR Device

New Agreement Brings IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio to VR, Beginning Spring 2027

IMAX ® Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and META (NASDAQ: META) today announced an agreement to make the upcoming META VR Glasses the first-ever IMAX Enhanced ® certified VR device and bring an updated IMAX app to the device. The IMAX app will bring the IMAX Experience to audiences in a brand-new way when the glasses debut in spring 2027.

The collaboration is designed to bring audiences closer to the filmmaker's vision through optimized picture and immersive sound, with select IMAX Enhanced titles offering IMAX's exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratios. The planned IMAX app will offer an immersive virtual theatre environment for watching IMAX Enhanced content at greater scale and immersion, at home or on the go.

"As demand for the IMAX Experience soars to new heights, we continue to unlock new ways to connect with our fans, grow our business through new technologies and experiences — from live events to in-vehicle entertainment to VR with the forthcoming Meta VR Glasses," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Meta is taking a bold new step in immersive entertainment, and we believe our brand and technology is a powerful differentiator for new and emerging devices like the Meta VR Glasses."

The agreement builds the ecosystem of IMAX certified display and audio devices from partners including Sony, Hisense, TCL, LG and more, and IMAX Enhanced content hosted across several streaming services including Disney+ and Sony Pictures Core on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information about IMAX Enhanced in VR, visit www.imax.com/imaxenhanced/vr .

About IMAX Corporation
IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Filmmakers, studios, and artists worldwide use IMAX to connect with audiences at scale, making its network one of the most powerful platforms for blockbuster events and entertainment.

Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,887 systems across 91 countries and territories as of September 30, 2026. IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code "1970." IMAX and related marks are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. For more information, visit www.imax.com .

Investors:
Jennifer Horsley
jhorsley@imax.com

Media:
comms@imax.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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