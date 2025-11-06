MEG Announces Shareholder Approval for Cenovus Transaction

  • 86% of the MEG Shares represented at the Meeting were voted in favour of the Cenovus Transaction
  • Cenovus Transaction anticipated to close in mid-November

 MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) ("MEG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today at its special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("MEG Shareholders") of common shares of MEG ("MEG Shares"), MEG Shareholders voted in favour of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Cenovus Transaction") involving MEG, MEG Shareholders and Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) ("Cenovus").

At the Meeting, the special resolution (the "Transaction Resolution") approving the Cenovus Transaction was approved by 86.15% of the votes cast by MEG Shareholders, present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The Transaction Resolution was also approved by 83.35% of the votes cast by MEG Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, after excluding the shares held by Strathcona Resources Ltd. and its respective related parties and joint actors (the "Minority Vote"). The Minority Vote was conducted in accordance with the determination of the MEG Board of Directors that, as a matter of fairness, the Cenovus Transaction will be subject to a "majority of the minority" vote under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

For additional details of the voting results on the Transaction Resolution, see MEG's Report of Voting Results filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations available on MEG's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

MEG's application to the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") for a final order in respect of the Cenovus Transaction (the "Final Order Application") is expected to take place in mid-November and subject to the approval of the Court and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions, the Cenovus Transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter. In respect of a previously filed notice of intention to appear at the Final Order Application by a MEG shareholder, the parties are pleased to have resolved their differences on amicable terms, and no other notices of intention to appear at the Final Order Application have been submitted to MEG by parties intending to oppose the granting of the order.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Words such as "expect", "continue", "may", "will", "maintain", "obtain", "after", "promptly" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to: the date and time of the Final Order Application; the completion of the Cenovus Transaction, including the satisfaction of the closing conditions and the anticipated closing date and other similar statements.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties including, without limitation: completion of the Cenovus Transaction on the anticipated terms and timing, or at all, including obtaining the requisite Court approval and the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the Cenovus Transaction; the effect or outcome of litigation; the existence of any laws or material changes thereto that may adversely affect Cenovus or MEG or impact the completion of the Cenovus Transaction; potential adverse changes to business prospects and opportunities resulting from the announcement or completion of the Cenovus Transaction; and general business, market and economic conditions.

These forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by MEG. Completion of the Cenovus Transaction is subject to a number of conditions which are typical for transactions of this nature. Assumptions have been made with respect to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent in respect of the Cenovus Transaction. Although MEG believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward- looking statements and information as MEG cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that the actual results achieved may vary from the forward-looking information provided herein and that the variations may be material. Readers are also cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions, risks and factors is not exhaustive.

Further information regarding the assumptions and risks inherent in the making of forward-looking statements and in respect of the Cenovus Transaction can be found in MEG's other public disclosure documents which are available through the Company's website at http://www.megenergy.com/investors and through the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and MEG assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information:

Shareholder Questions:

MEG Investor Relations, 403.767.0515, invest@megenergy.com

Sodali & Co., 1.888.999.2785 or 1.289.695.3075 for banks, brokers, and callers outside North America, assistance@investor.sodali.com

Media Questions:

MEG Media Relations, 403.775.1131, media@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/06/c8351.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cenovus EnergyCVE:CCTSX:CVENYSE:CVEResource Investing
CVE:CC
The Conversation (0)

Cenovus Energy updates production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has safely restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) of production, from the 85,000 BOEd impacted in May due to wildfires. Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to... Keep Reading...
Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is... Keep Reading...
Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number... Keep Reading...
Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote... Keep Reading...
Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered upstream production in the first quarter of 779,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of 457,900 barrels per day (bblsd). The company generated $1.4 billion in adjusted funds flow and cash used in operating... Keep Reading...
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...
US flag waving near the ornate Capitol building dome against a partly cloudy sky.

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

The US Senate voted on Wednesday (October 29) to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump invoked to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports. The move markst the chamber’s second bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s trade policies in as many days.The resolution passed 50 to 46, with four... Keep Reading...
Shipping containers with cranes; one displays the Australian flag prominently.

Australian Resource, Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025/2026

Australia’s latest Resources and Energy Quarterly report, released in September, highlights a modest downgrade in the nation’s export outlook amid softer commodities prices.The government now expects resource and energy export earnings to fall from a record AU$385 billion in the 2024/2025 period... Keep Reading...
Red pushpin on a map, marking Vancouver, BC.

BC to Curb AI Energy Use, Ban Crypto Mining in Bid to Power Resource Sector

The BC government has unveiled new energy policy changes aimed at curbing electricity use from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, while permanently banning new cryptocurrency-mining projects. Tabled by Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix, the proposed legislation will... Keep Reading...
Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery

Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery

Prairie Lithium Limited (ASX: PL9, OTC: PL9AF) (“Prairie Lithium”, “PL9” or “the Company”), a company focused on the sustainable development of the Prairie Lithium Project (“Prairie”), is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to provide lithium chloride as a... Keep Reading...
Sep25 Appendix 5B

Sep25 Appendix 5B

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Sep25 Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting

Related News

silver investing

Silver’s 2025 Rally Lifts Miners to Record Q3 Results

uranium investing

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Gold Investing

Webinar: How Gold and Crypto Are Reshaping Global Finance

graphite investing

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Copper Investing

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting

uranium investing

China Achieves World’s First Thorium-to-Uranium Conversion

Silver Investing

Sun Silver Begins Trading on OTCQX as Part of US Expansion