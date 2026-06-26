MedX Health Launches SkinSecure to Bring Direct, Non-Invasive, Objective Biological Measurement to Skin Health Research

A cloud-based SaaS platform linking MedX's native SIAscope imaging devices to CRO and sponsor workflows.
Mapping collagen, melanin and haemoglobin in skin in around 30 seconds, without any need for biopsy.
MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX,OTC:MDXHF) today announced the commercial launch of SkinSecure™, a cloud-based SaaS platform that links the Company's native SIAscope multi-spectral imaging devices directly to Contract Research Organization (CRO) workflows. SkinSecure™ maps collagen, melanin and hemoglobin in living skin in a single capture, giving skin trials immediate, objective biomarker data across multiple sites and multiple subjects, with instant shared access to every result. Built on MedX's patented SIAscopy™ technology, which powers its FDA-approved DermSecure™ platform and backed by more than 30 years of peer-reviewed scientific heritage, SkinSecure™ fits directly into established trial protocols. For collagen endpoints, it offers an alternative to expensive, invasive punch biopsies.
"Medicine established objective ways to measure our major systems long ago - the ECG for the heart, the EEG for the brain, the blood panel for what flows between them," said John Gevisser, Chief Executive Officer of MedX Health. "Each became a standard. But what about skin, the body's largest organ? We come at this challenge from first principles, and this gives us the method and the science to establish a new standard. It also enables us to track genuine biological change precisely over time and, uniquely, to measure collagen in absolute rather than relative or derivative terms."
Enhancing How the Industry Measures Skin Biology
The global collagen market is valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2034*, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% (Global Market Insights, 2025). This is the entry segment for SkinSecure™, spanning dermatology trials, aesthetic biostimulator studies, topical skincare validation, and MedSpa efficacy research. The non-invasive quantitative collagen measurement capacity of SkinSecure™ also unlocks materially-larger adjacent sectors:
- pharmaceutical therapeutic development (anti-fibrotic, regenerative medicine, oncology, wound healing),
- injectable and biologic biostimulators,
- ingestible and nutraceutical validation,
- energy-based medical devices and longevity research.
Across all of them, sponsors today rely on invasive biopsy or indirect surrogate endpoints, because no direct, quantitative in vivo collagen standard currently exists. Many CRO's already run collagen-dependent programmes without a scalable biomarker - making SkinSecure™ a direct workflow replacement, not a speculative use case. MedX is not entering a device category; it is establishing the quantitative standard by which skin biology will be measured in vivo across clinical research, aesthetics and consumer health.
In CRO and pharmaceutical settings, collagen measurement has depended historically on punch biopsy - a procedure that carries significant cost, logistics and subject burden. Across a 200-subject, five-timepoint study, for example, direct biopsy costs can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, before ethics coordination, site management and a potential high subject dropout rate driven by procedure refusal. SkinSecure™ removes that workflow for collagen endpoints, at an annual platform cost that is a fraction of a single study's biopsy spend.
"Every CRO running a direct collagen endpoint study today has had limited choice in terms of a measure - an invasive, expensive punch biopsy that by nature precludes longitudinal research, with subsequent expert histological analysis," said John Gevisser, CEO at MedX Health. "With SkinSecure™, there is now a new choice - immediately-available quantitative data, obtained non-invasively. With around 1,000 active collagen trials running worldwide right now, this is not a niche problem; it is the defining measurement gap in this vertical of skin research. SkinSecure™ fills this gap, with instant cost and time savings from the first timepoint - a solution the industry has never had."
For cosmetics brands and consumer research, SkinSecure™ adds an objective, physics-based biological measurement layer to efficacy panels that have traditionally relied on subjective grading or surface-only imaging, thereby strengthening the evidence base behind product claims.
SkinSecure™ is built on proprietary, patented SIAscopy hardware and software. The same core technology has already been used by more than 29 CROs and sponsors worldwide to test the efficacy of their products. SkinSecure™ now delivers it as a cloud-based SaaS service.
A single SkinSecure™ deployment measures four primary skin molecular components at once - collagen, melanin, dermal melanin and hemoglobin - in absolute biological units. What would otherwise require multiple instruments, multiple protocols and multiple analysis pipelines is delivered in a single non-invasive capture. No other device or platform on the market does this.
Measuring melanin and hemoglobin alongside collagen creates compound endpoint value. Biostimulator sponsors capture both the collagen-induction endpoint and the vascular (haemoglobin) response needed to characterise treatment mechanisms. Beauty brands running anti-ageing studies can simultaneously measure changes in skin tone (melanin and haemoglobin) and dermal collagen - complete skin profiling, essential where claims span multiple skin tones globally. Following adoption in CRO and sponsor-led workflows, consumer applications represent the largest downstream scaling opportunity.
"For much of my career, I have advocated for the importance of direct measurement of skin biology rather than its derivatives," said Dr. Paul Matts, Strategic Advisor to MedX Health and internationally-recognized skin researcher. "SkinSecure™ represents an important step forward because it enables the direct, concurrent, non-invasive measurement of collagen, melanin and haemoglobin in real time, creating new opportunities for researchers, product developers and clinicians to evaluate biological change with greater confidence. As the industry continues to move toward evidence-based decision-making, direct, objective measurement in vivo will become increasingly essential."
SkinSecure™ is available immediately, with full commercial deployment beginning in July 2026. For more information, visit https://www.medxhealth.com/skinsecure .
About MedX Health
MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX,OTC:MDXHF) is a data-driven skin health analytics business underpinned by proprietary intellectual property and regulated medical technologies. MedX operates as an ISO 13485-certified medical device manufacturer with regulatory clearance across 38 territories including the U.S., U.K., EU, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company's platform supports clinical research, aesthetics, and population health applications. MedX also operates DermSecure™, an FDA-approved teledermatology platform for triage of suspicious skin lesions.
*Source: Global Market Insights, Collagen Market Size, Share & Forecast Report, 2025–2034
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks including development timelines, regulatory approvals, market adoption, competition, and capital availability. Actual results may differ materially. MedX disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SkinSecure™ is intended for clinical investigational use only and is not intended for diagnostic use, treatment decisions, or routine clinical care.
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Media contact:
Cheryl Jacobs Rebacz
Cheryl.Rebacz@medxhealth.com