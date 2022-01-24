Fintech Investing News
Featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress and entrepreneur, Soledad O'Brien, journalist, and a panel of Black business owners

In celebration of Black History Month, Intuit QuickBooks is hosting its first-ever North American Black History Month Roundtable to shed light on the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. QuickBooks is the leading small business financial management platform with eight million customers.

The roundtable, entitled Health and Wellness for Small Businesses, will provide insights and practical advice from U.S. and Canadian Black-owned small businesses. The event features Tracee Ellis Ross , award-winning actress, producer, director and entrepreneur; and Soledad O'Brien , award-winning journalist. Attendees will also come away with a directory of Black-owned health-and-wellness small businesses.

WHAT: The QuickBooks Roundtable: Health and Wellness for Small Businesses will focus on the importance of health and wellness for small businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses. The conversation is to help attendees understand how the concept of a "healthy business" extends beyond dollars and cents to overall well-being.

Related to the theme selected by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, this panel conversation will explain the origins of "self-care" within Black activist communities, explore why prioritizing one's health while running a small business is crucial, and the unique challenges experienced by Black business owners in trying to prioritize wellness.

Attendees will gain practical advice based on QuickBooks recent surveying of Black business owners. The rich data analysis provides insights on the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of Black small business owners in the U.S. and Canada. Key findings show that Black respondents place higher importance on well-being as a result of the pandemic and an even greater focus on financial health. More than half of Black respondents (54%) predict their financial well-being will improve in 2022.

WHO: The roundtable conversation will feature the following participants:

  • Moderator: Soledad O'Brien, award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and host of weekly syndicated political talk show, Matter of Fact
  • Panelist: Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress, producer, director and entrepreneur
  • Panelist: Nayo Carter-Gray, CEO + Founder, 1st Step Accounting, previously named to Forbes' "Top 100 Must-Follow Tax Twitter Accounts"
  • Panelist: Kier Gaines, U.S.-based, therapist, mental health advocate, Internet personality
  • Panelist: Eden Hagos, Canada-based, food advocate, creator, entrepreneur

WHEN: The first day of North American Black History Month, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHY: Helping to advocate and empower underserved entrepreneurial communities is central to Intuit's mission of powering prosperity worldwide. Through this ongoing event series — featuring discussions with real business owners, policy makers and business leaders – QuickBooks is providing a platform to business owners to tell their unique stories, learn from one another, connect and gain access to the insights and resources they need to thrive.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

