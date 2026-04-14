MEDIA ADVISORY - MDA SPACE TO HOLD ITS FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 7, 2026

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2026 and the management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30am ET.
Details outlining how to access the conference call and webcast are provided below. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the MDA Space Investor Relations website for 12 months, and an audio recording of the call will be available for one week following the event (until May 14, 2026).
Live Conference Call and Webcast Details
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Local:
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+1 (416) 945-7677
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Toll-free North America:
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+1 (888) 699-1199
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Toll-free United Kingdom:
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+44 (800) 279-7040
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Conference ID:
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38570
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Webcast:
Conference Call Replay
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Local:
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+1 (289) 819-1450
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Toll-free North America:
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+1 (888) 660-6345
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Passcode:
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38570 #
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
MDA Space will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00am ET. The meeting will be conducted virtually via a live webcast which can be accessed at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1893 allowing all interested shareholders to participate. MDA Space's Management Information Circular, which includes details of the business to be conducted at the meeting and instructions on how to use the online platform, together with other meeting related materials, can be found on the MDA Space Investor Relations website, www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.
ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.
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SOURCE MDA Space