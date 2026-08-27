MDA SPACE ESTABLISHES MDA SPACE LAUNCHPAD VENTURES TO INVEST IN CANADIAN SPACE AND DEFENCE COMPANIES

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, announced today the launch of MDA Space LaunchPad Ventures, a new strategic program focused on identifying and investing in Canadian small and medium businesses (SMBs) developing space and defence technologies.
Designed to help fund and accelerate the development of space and defence capabilities that address Canada's strategic sovereign priorities and emerging market opportunities, MDA Space LaunchPad Ventures is focused on helping Canadian innovators scale solutions that equip, sustain, and modernize the Canadian Armed Forces and Allied Forces. The program has identified 25 focus areas for investment aligned to Canada's priorities.
"Canadian industry has the business ambition, innovation mindset and technology talent to develop and commercialize next generation space and defence products and solutions," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With MDA Space LaunchPad Ventures we are looking to unlock, accelerate and strengthen the country's space and defence industrial base, reinforce sovereign capabilities, and ensure that the next generation of mission-critical and export ready technology is built here at home."
Tapping into the space and defence technology expertise and business ecosystems of MDA Space and 49North, SMBs that are selected to participate will also benefit and have access to a wide range of additional supports and potential opportunities to participate in future programs.
For More Information about MDA Space LaunchPad Ventures:
Businesses seeking investment from MDA Space LaunchPad Ventures, can submit applications at https://mda.space/launchpad-ventures-application.
Organizations interested in collaborating with MDA Space LaunchPad Ventures to develop the Canadian Space & Defence industry should contact Shawn Roy, Senior Director of Corporate Development and manager of MDA Space LaunchPad portfolio companies at shawn.roy@mda.space.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding MDA Space LaunchPad Ventures, including the objectives, scope and focus of the program; the identification, evaluation, selection and investment in Canadian small and medium businesses; the availability and provision of funding, support, expertise, industry relationships and other opportunities to participating businesses; the potential growth, commercialization, scaling and market adoption of technologies developed by participating businesses; the strengthening of Canada's space and defence industrial base and sovereign capabilities; and the expected benefits, opportunities and outcomes associated with the program for MDA Space, participating businesses and the Canadian space and defence industry. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026 and MDA Space's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.
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SOURCE MDA Space
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