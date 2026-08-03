Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results; Announces Investor Day on October 6, 2026

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its second quarter of fiscal year 2027 financial results on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.
Conference Call
Interested parties may join the live conference call without operator assistance at Call me™ (link will be active approximately 30 minutes before the call) to receive an instant automated callback. To join the call with operator assistance, please dial 1-877-407-8291 or 1-201-689-8345 . The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/ . A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415, passcode 13762036 until Thursday, September 3, 2026.
Investor Day
Additionally, Marvell today announced the company will host its Investor Day in the morning of Tuesday, October 6, 2026, in New York City, with presentations from Chairman and CEO Matt Murphy and the senior leadership team. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Events section of Marvell's Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/ with a replay available following the event. In person attendance is by invitation only.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
Marvell and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803444601/en/
For further information, contact:
Ross Seymore
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com