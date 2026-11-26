VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI,OTC:MARIF)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Compañía Minera Cielo Azul Limitada, has received the Método de Explotación de Minas (Mining Method) Sectorial Permit from Chile's National Geology and Mining Service ("SERNAGEOMIN") for the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the "MOD"). Receipt of this permit allows Marimaca to commence construction activities at the MOD, including site preparation works and bulk earth movement, and represents another important de-risking milestone for the project. Full-scale construction activities at the MOD remain subject to a positive Final Investment Decision from the Company's Board of Directors.
José Antonio Merino, Managing Director (Chile) of Marimaca Copper, commented:
"The receipt of the Método de Explotación Sectorial Permit builds on the RCA (Environmental Approval) received in November 2025 and is another major milestone for the MOD, allowing for the commencement of the fully funded early works construction activities at the project.
"We greatly appreciate the authorities' ongoing engagement in granting the approvals required to commence construction. We look forward to maintaining this constructive engagement as we continue developing Chile's newest copper mine for the benefit of all stakeholders.
"Our team in Chile continues to advance the MOD through detailed engineering, initial procurement, early works and various other initiatives as we move the MOD towards FID."
Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:
Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk
About Marimaca Copper:
Marimaca is a TSX ("MARI") and ASX ("MC2")-listed copper company focused on the development of high-quality copper assets in northern Chile. The Company's flagship asset is the Marimaca Oxide Deposit Project ("MOD"), located in Chile's prolific Antofagasta region. It is one of the few globally significant greenfield copper discoveries made in the last decade and represents a low-risk development opportunity, given the proximity to the city of Antofagasta and port of Mejillones, with substantial exploration upside. The Company also controls additional exploration properties at Pampa Medina and Madrugador within the Sierra de Medina region, located 30 kilometers from the MOD, where recent drilling has identified both oxide extensions and high-grade sulphide mineralization at depth.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, the development of activities at the MOD. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at the MOD will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 31, 2026 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This announcement was authorised for release, including to the ASX, by the Board of Directors of the Company.
SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.
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