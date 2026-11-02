Malaysia: TotalEnergies Signs Agreements to Acquire Operated Interest in Two Major Offshore Gas Fields

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) announces the signing of agreements with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), PTTEP and KUFPEC to acquire a 30% operated interest in the Lang Lebah and B14 gas fields, located off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia.

Lang Lebah, one of Malaysia's largest offshore gas discoveries, and the nearby B14 field are planned to be developed as an integrated project. This combined development is expected to unlock more than 6.5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources (equivalent to more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent) to supply the existing Malaysia LNG liquefaction plant with a production plateau of around 10 billion cubic meters per annum (BCMA).

"The development of Lang Lebah and B14 resources will allow the creation of another large-scale gas hub in Malaysia, leveraging shared infrastructure, to supply gas to Malaysia LNG and meet the growing LNG demand in Asia," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. "These agreements mark another important step in our strategy to strengthen our integrated gas position in Malaysia, following the acquisition of SapuraOMV in 2024 and the expansion of our long-standing partnership with PETRONAS in 2025."

Upon completion of the transactions, which are subject to regulatory approvals, TotalEnergies will hold a 30% operated interest in both fields, alongside PTTEP (25%), KUFPEC (25%) and PCSB (20%).

About TotalEnergies in Malaysia
TotalEnergies has been present in Malaysia since 1985 and has maintained a long-standing partnership with the national oil company PETRONAS. Following the acquisition of SapuraOMV Upstream, TotalEnergies became the country's third-largest gas producer. The Company holds operated and non-operated interests in multiple offshore blocks off the coast of Sarawak and Sabah. Through its subsidiary TotalEnergies Marketing Malaysia, TotalEnergies also markets petroleum products. In 2023, TotalEnergies signed an agreement with PETRONAS and Mitsui to develop a CO₂ storage project in Southeast Asia and to assess several potential sites in the Malay Basin. In April 2026 TotalEnergies and Masdar announced the creation of a $2.2 billion joint venture to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in Asia and particularly in Malaysia.

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more affordable, more available and more sustainable. Present in around 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

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