- The 787-10 will be Malaysia Airlines' next flagship, modernizing its widebody fleet
- Country's first 787 operator will support rising travel demand in fastest-growing commercial aviation market
Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today announced the airline group will place its first-ever 787 Dreamliner order, selecting the largest variant of the fuel-efficient widebody family. Once finalized, the purchase of 10 787-10 airplanes, with opportunity to acquire six more, will support Malaysia Airlines' long-haul fleet modernization and international expansion.
Malaysia Airlines plans to operate the 787-10 across its long-haul network, including high-demand routes connecting Malaysia with Europe and destinations throughout the Asia-Pacific region. International travel demand is driving an increase in long-haul flights to and from Southeast Asia, rising more than 50% in the last decade.
"The acquisition of the 787 Dreamliner represents a strategic investment in the future of Malaysia Aviation Group," said Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar, MAG president and group CEO. "As we look ahead to the next phase of growth, these aircraft will strengthen our ability to serve key international markets with greater capacity, efficiency and flexibility, while delivering the elevated travel experience our customers expect. Beyond fleet renewal, this investment reinforces our commitment to maintaining a modern, competitive airline that supports Malaysia's connectivity and global aspirations."
The 787-10 can fly up to 375 passengers and uses 25% less fuel than the airplanes it typically replaces, offering improved operating economics to support Malaysia Airlines' growth. Passengers will also benefit from larger windows, a more comfortable cabin environment and modern features designed to make long-haul travel more enjoyable.
"Malaysia Aviation Group is shaping its future long-haul fleet with the 787 Dreamliner's unmatched efficiency and signature passenger experience," said Erika Pearson, Boeing vice president of Sales and Marketing for Southeast Asia and Oceania. "We're delighted to build on our long-standing partnership and strengthen connections with Malaysia as the 787-10 plays an integral role in the airline's next chapter."
The airline group's commitment marks a return to Boeing widebody airplanes for Malaysia Airlines, which previously operated 747 and 777 jets. The 787-10 will complement Malaysia Airlines' 737 fleet, which will grow with 737-8 and 737-10 airplanes on order. Together, the modern, fuel-efficient 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will support the carrier's expanding regional and international operations.
"We're proud to build on nearly 80 years of partnership with Malaysia and to continue investing in the country's aviation future – from the airplanes that connect communities to the Malaysian teams and suppliers who help make them possible," said Dr. Brendan Nelson AO, president of Boeing Global.
Malaysia Airlines' growth plans align with projected demand for nearly 5,000 new airplanes in Southeast Asia through 2045, including more than 850 widebody jets to support international travel growth. The 787 Dreamliner family has helped airlines open more than 550 new nonstop routes worldwide throughout 15 years of service.
Boeing's presence in Malaysia includes Boeing Composites Malaysia, the company's first wholly owned manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia with an all-Malaysian workforce. The facility provides composite products and subassemblies for all Boeing commercial airplane programs, including the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing supports the development of aerospace capabilities in Malaysia through safety training, sustainability workshops, supply chain development, university collaborations and community support initiatives.
Key facts
- Airline: Malaysia Airlines
- Parent company: Malaysia Aviation Group
- Airplane: Boeing 787 Dreamliner
- Commitment: 10 787-10 airplanes
- Additional opportunity: Six 787-10 airplanes
- Current Boeing fleet: 19 737-8 and 38 737 Next-Generation
- Airplanes on order: 18 737-8 and 12 737-10
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.
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SOURCE Boeing