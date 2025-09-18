Lumen Technologies to Livestream Industry Analyst Forum

Event offers a view into the company's AI-era transformation strategy
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN ) today announced it will livestream its upcoming Industry Analyst Forum, giving analysts, investors, and stakeholders expanded access to the company's transformation strategy, financial progress, and path to growth.
"This is a time of unprecedented change in telecommunications, and Lumen is profoundly reshaping the future of connectivity," said Ryan Asdourian, chief marketing & strategy officer for Lumen Technologies. "By livestreaming our event, we're giving more stakeholders a front-row seat to our transformation strategy and the progress we're making in building the trusted network for AI."
Over the course of the Forum, Lumen executives will highlight the three pillars of the company's strategy: the expansive physical fiber network that connects data centers, enterprises, edge and cloud in any combination; the digital platform that gives enterprises control over performance to consume our network offerings quickly, securely, effortlessly; and a connected ecosystem with partnerships that extend Lumen's reach and accelerate customer-first innovation.
Stakeholders will also get a preview at how Lumen is bringing its strategy to life with new product innovations and expansions. From breakthroughs that simplify how customers connect and manage services, to on-demand connectivity, the company is extending the reach of its platform and unlocking new possibilities for AI-era innovation.
Lumen's Industry Analyst Forum livestream is scheduled for September 23rd. Details on accessing the livestream is available on the Lumen investor relations website .
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.
For news and insights visit news.lumen.com
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
