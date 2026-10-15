Lumen and Snowflake Seek to Simplify Private Data Connectivity for Enterprises

The combination of Lumen's programmable network and Snowflake's AI Data Cloud is designed to help enterprises overcome data fragmentation and build a stronger foundation for analytics and AI
Today, Lumen Technologies (Nasdaq: LUMN) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, announced their intent to collaborate on helping enterprises simplify how they move, control, and secure data across modern enterprise environments. The companies look to combine Lumen's programmable networking capabilities with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to help customers streamline how data is connected, governed, and activated across analytics, applications, and AI use cases. The collaboration reflects Lumen's strategy to build the trusted network for AI by combining world-class infrastructure, a programmable network, and a growing ecosystem of technology partners.
Enterprises are accelerating AI investments but often struggle to connect and move data securely across clouds, data centers, and enterprise locations. Lumen and Snowflake intend to make that path smoother by leveraging Snowflake's Data Connectivity Proxy (DCP), a secure connectivity layer designed to be pre-installed on Lumen infrastructure that allows data to move over Lumen's private fiber networks.
Today, customers can already leverage integrated Lumen and Snowflake capabilities to support secure data connectivity across hybrid enterprise environments. Lumen and Snowflake plan to build on that foundation by exploring additional opportunities to make private connections easier to establish and manage across the enterprise data ecosystem.
"Organizations are under pressure to turn AI investments into measurable business outcomes, but too much of the data needed to deliver those outcomes remains fragmented across clouds, data centers, and enterprise locations," said Lumen Chief Technology and Product Officer Jim Fowler. "By bringing Lumen's private, programmable network together with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, we plan to simplify the connectivity needed to help customers move, control, and access business-critical data wherever it resides so they can scale AI with confidence."
Lumen's world-class fiber infrastructure, programmable network, and digital services provide a foundation for secure private data connectivity across complex enterprise environments. By bringing automation, orchestration, adaptability and control into the network itself, Lumen can help give enterprises greater control over how data moves and workloads shift across locations, data centers, and clouds. Combined with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, these capabilities are intended to help customers make more business-critical data securely accessible for analytics and AI.
"Agents are only as good as the data they can reach, and today, too much of that data is stranded in locations the cloud can't easily access," says Artin Avanes, Head of Core Data Platform, Snowflake. "We share customers with Lumen across regulated industries like financial services, telecom, healthcare, and the public sector, where connectivity and security are paramount. Our alliance aims to close that gap by making private, secure connectivity as easy as possible, so customers can bring all of their distributed data estate into Snowflake for a more complete view of their business, while supporting their strict industry's governance and security requirements."
Snowflake and Lumen currently share hundreds of customers—an enterprise footprint that gives the companies a natural path to address the next AI and data challenges. As AI drives greater data movement across clouds, data centers, and distributed environments, private connectivity is becoming increasingly important to enterprise architecture. The companies intend to bring the network and data layers closer together so customers can establish secure, repeatable private connections across more locations and environments.
For more information about Lumen, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us.html
For more information about Snowflake, visit: https://www.snowflake.com/en/
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's AI potential. As the trusted network for AI, we ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications — quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Lumen's physical infrastructure, programmable network, and connected ecosystem give enterprises a simpler way to move data from virtually anywhere to anywhere in real-time to support their AI needs. Together, Lumen's owned fiber backbone and cloud-native control plane provide a differentiated platform for connecting, securing, and operating modern enterprise environments at global scale. From metro connectivity and long-haul data transport to cloud networking, security services, digital platform capabilities, and connectivity orchestration, Lumen meets customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, Inc. in the United States.
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