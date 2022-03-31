Diamond Investing News

Lucara Diamond Corp. reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF As a result of the vesting of employee share units, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 453,566,923 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2022 . The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 453,566,923. This figure may be ...

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

As a result of the vesting of employee share units, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 453,566,923 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2022 .

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 453,566,923. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana . The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

This information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4:00 PM Pacific Time on March 31, 2022 .

LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c6012.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lucara DiamondLUC:CALUCRFDiamond Investing
LUC:CA,LUCRF
diamond held by tweezers

VIDEO — Cormac Kinney: Diamond Prices Rising, New Tech to Open Market for Investors

Cormac Kinney: Diamond Prices Rising, New Tech to Open Market for Investorsyoutu.be

The diamond market has long presented challenges for investors. Prices are difficult to determine, sourcing can be tricky and it's often difficult for buyers to resell the gems into the market.

Cormac Kinney, founder and CEO of Diamond Standard, believes his company has found a way to solve those problems and open up the diamond market to both large and small investors.

"I became fascinated that the diamond industry is US$1.5 trillion, which is more than silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium combined, but an investor could never invest in diamonds because there was no price discovery," he told the Investing News Network in an interview. "Every diamond is a little different, there was no liquidity — I thought I could solve that using computer science, and that's exactly what I did."

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2021 YEAR END RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("DIAM", "Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the audited results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be filed today on SEDAR and may be viewed at www.sedar.com once posted. A summary of key financial and operating results is as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, Impairment Reversal of $240.6 Million

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2021") and the full year ended December 31, 2021 ("FY 2021"). The Company also announces that it has recorded an impairment reversal of $240.6 million to the carrying value of the Gahcho Kué Mine's property, plant and equipment, attributable to changes in market sentiment and diamond prices.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Filing of Technical Report for Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, Featuring Pre-Tax/Royalty NPV Attributable to Mountain Province Diamonds of $1,233M

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX and OTCQX: MPVD) today announces the filing of technical report (the "Report") for the Company's Gahcho Kué Mine entitled, Gahcho Kué Mine NI 43-101 Technical Report, with effective date of December 31, 2021 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Closing of Previously Announced Junior Credit Facility

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) provides the details of its Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings release and conference call, and announces that it has closed its previously announced transactions (the "Transactions"), consisting of: (i) the entry into a new US$50 million junior secured term loan credit facility (the "Loan Agreement") with an entity (the "Lender") ultimately beneficially owned by Dermot Desmond and (ii) the issuance to the Lender of warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase up to 41,000,000 common shares of the Company for an aggregate exercise price of approximately US$25,000,000 . The Warrants are exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to the Maturity Date (as defined below) at an exercise price of US$0.60975 per common share. The Warrants, and any common shares issuable upon exercise thereof, are subject to a statutory four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws that will expire on July 29, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) is pleased to provide the details of its Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings release and conference call.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

