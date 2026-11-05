LTM and ServiceNow expand partnership to scale agentic AI and accelerate joint go-to-market

- Combines the ServiceNow AI Platform with LTM's domain and technology expertise to help enterprises deploy governed agentic AI at scale.
- Strengthens joint go-to-market efforts for more than 700 shared customers, using LTM's own transformation as a proven enterprise blueprint.
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, and LTM , the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced a planned expansion of their partnership to scale agentic AI and accelerate joint go-to-market initiatives for customers. The companies will bring together the ServiceNow AI Platform and LTM's domain, engineering, and transformation expertise to help enterprises move agentic AI programs from isolated use cases to governed, enterprise-wide adoption and measurable business outcomes.
As an Elite ServiceNow Partner serving more than 700 joint customers, LTM will use its own enterprise transformation as a ‘client-zero' blueprint. LTM has deployed 1,500 ServiceNow AI Agents across its operations, creating a digital workforce that works alongside employees, while ServiceNow Super Intelligence Control Tower provides a single system of action for AI inventory and risk oversight, with LTM expecting up to an 80% improvement in AI asset management and efficiency. LTM's own ServiceNow deployment will inform joint solutions and go-to-market programs designed to help customers adopt, govern, and scale agentic AI with greater speed and confidence.
The ServiceNow AI Platform is already helping LTM achieve measurable value across cybersecurity, HR, IT, and project delivery. ServiceNow solutions are streamlining security operations, reducing IT ticket volumes, and enabling up to 87% faster senior management review cycles.
"Our expanded partnership with ServiceNow will help enterprises move agentic AI from experimentation to meaningful business impact," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM . "By combining the ServiceNow Platform with LTM's domain, engineering, and transformation expertise, we will jointly develop solutions and go-to-market programs that help customers deploy agentic AI with greater speed and confidence."
"LTM is showing what an AI-powered enterprise looks like: a new workforce of AI agents working alongside their people, delivering faster threat responses, fewer IT tickets, and higher HR productivity. But every agent is a new identity with enterprise access, and most companies can't say where their agents are, what they're doing, or who's accountable," said Kulmeet Singh Bawa, GVP & MD, ServiceNow India . "With the ServiceNow Super Intelligence Control Tower, LTM has visibility and control, so their people stay focused on the judgment calls that matter. Now more than 700 joint customers get to learn from a partner who's already done it."
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
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