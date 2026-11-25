LS Power adds 4.4 GW of largely combined-cycle operating generation to its portfolio in PJM, a market experiencing unprecedented growth in electricity demand.
LS Power, a leading development, investment, and operating company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of approximately 4.4 GW of predominantly natural gas-fired generation capacity in Delaware and Pennsylvania from Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG). The transaction follows an agreement announced in March 2026 as part of the regulatory resolution associated with Constellation's acquisition of Calpine.
The five-asset portfolio represents an opportunity to further scale LS Power's generation footprint in PJM, one of the nation's largest wholesale electricity markets and a key region for growing power demand. The facilities included are: Bethlehem, York 1, and York 2 in Pennsylvania, and Hay Road and Edge Moor in Delaware, all of which have dual-fuel capability, providing added operational flexibility and reliability.
The acquisition builds on a series of natural gas generation transactions for the firm, including the October 2026 completion of its acquisition of the 606 MW Brazos Valley Energy Center in ERCOT and its November 2026 announcement of an agreement to acquire six natural gas-fired generation facilities totaling 4.9 GW from NRG Energy. Together, these transactions will increase LS Power's natural gas-fired generation fleet to approximately 11.5 GW. LS Power's total U.S. generation portfolio—including hydro, solar, wind, and battery storage—will grow to more than 19 GW.
"We see tremendous opportunity as broad electrification, AI development, data center buildout, and industrial growth drive accelerating electricity demand," said Paul Segal, CEO of LS Power. "This acquisition expands our generation fleet in the country's most important power markets and reflects our long-term confidence in the role reliable, dispatchable generation will play in supporting the next wave of investment, innovation, and economic growth."
The transaction reflects LS Power's longstanding experience investing in and operating critical energy infrastructure, as well as its ability to execute complex transactions at scale.
Santander served as financial advisor, and White & Case LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisors to LS Power on the acquisition.
About LS Power
Founded in 1990, LS Power is a premier development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, with leading platforms across generation, transmission, and energy expansion solutions. Since inception, LS Power has developed, acquired, or committed to acquire more than 60,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, battery energy storage, and natural gas-fired facilities. Through its transmission business, LS Power Grid, the company operates 7 transmission utilities and has built 780+ miles of high-voltage transmission, with another 400+ miles currently in construction or development. Over the years and across its investment partnerships, projects, and businesses, LS Power has raised more than $98.5 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.
Media Contact
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SOURCE LS Power