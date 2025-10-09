Lockheed Martin Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

Lockheed Martin Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase of $0.15, or 5%, per share over the last quarter and represents the company's 23rd consecutive year of dividend increases . The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2025 to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2025 .

The company's board has also authorized the purchase of up to an additional $2 billion of Lockheed Martin common stock under its share repurchase program. With this increase, total authorization for future repurchases under the share repurchase program is approximately $9.1 billion. The number of shares purchased and the timing of purchases are at the discretion of management and subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security ® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com .

