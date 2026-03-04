Lithium Pilot Plant Commissioning Update and Processing Progress

(TheNewswire)
Montréal TheNewswire - March 4, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) is pleased to provide an operational update on the lithium processing pilot plant being advanced by its wholly owned subsidiary, St-Georges Metallurgy Corp., in collaboration with its technology partner Coalia. Natural Resources Canada is supporting Coalia's lithium pilot plant project with a now $4.0 million investment through the Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration program.
During the commissioning phase, St-Georges Metallurgy Corp. (SXM) received approximately five (5) tonnes of spodumene concentrate from Canadian mining operations qualifying under the Company's research program, as well as approximately 900 kg of lithium-ion battery black mass for future processing efforts.
To date, SXM and Coalia have processed approximately three (3) tonnes of spodumene concentrate at leaching phase, with pilot plant operations progressing as planned. The Company also confirms that a new filter press has been installed, effectively doubling filtration capacity and supporting increased throughput as commissioning advances.
Technical Test Work
Preliminary leaching tests conducted to validate the process conditions for pilot-scale operation demonstrated encouraging lithium recovery kinetics and controlled residue behavior across the spodumene samples evaluated. These results support the transition to the pilot-scale commissioning currently underway. Selected laboratory test results supporting pilot plant design are presented below:
Figure 1 – Lithium Recovery vs Time (hr.) (Laboratory Results)
Figure 2 – Solid Residue Yield vs Time (hr.) (Laboratory Results)
Figure 3 – Acid Consumption vs Time (hr.) (Laboratory Results)
Comprehensive leaching test results from pilot-scale spodumene campaigns are expected toward the end of March, while pilot-scale black mass leaching tests are anticipated to follow in early April, subject to ongoing commissioning progress.
The partners continue advancing the installation of the first purification stage, a key component for lithium solution concentration and downstream product generation. While most equipment has been received and installed, completion is pending delivery of a transformer required for operation. Final commissioning of the first purification stage is currently expected within the coming weeks.
Mathieu Boudreau, P. Eng. and scientist at Coalia, commented: "The preliminary laboratory work provided a strong foundation for pilot operations, and the commissioning progress achieved to date is encouraging. The installation of additional filtration capacity and the upcoming evaporation stage will position the pilot plant to generate comprehensive pilot-scale results in the coming months."
Frank Dumas, St-Georges' chairman added: "The SXM pilot plant continues to advance through commissioning with increasing throughput and infrastructure upgrades. Processing Canadian spodumene feedstock reinforces the strategic relevance of this program and supports the development of domestic lithium processing capabilities."
Expected next steps:
- Completion and commissioning of the first purification stage.
- Continued spodumene pilot campaigns and data collection.
- Initiation of pilot-scale black mass leaching tests.
- Release of comprehensive pilot-scale results in Q2 2026.
