LithiumBank Resources

This evolution could be derailed by a simple problem. In its current state, lithium production cannot keep pace with global demand. One analyst even suggests that the imbalance, if left unaddressed, could act as a hard cap for lithium demand as early as 2027 .

Beyond economic security, socially- and environmentally-sustainable development practices are also crucial in the country's transition to a low-carbon economy. As the world grapples with the ongoing climate crisis, electrification presents a compelling solution. Renewable energy stands poised to replace fossil fuels as sales of electric vehicles continue to surge. Meanwhile, battery-powered sensors and smart devices are quickly becoming the backbone of a connected world, offering us convenience, productivity and more.

One of the chief materials in rechargeable batteries, lithium plays a pivotal role in our transition to a clean, electric future. It is one of the 31 minerals identified by the Government of Canada as critical for the sustainable economic success of both the country and its allies . These minerals, as laid out in the Canadian minerals and Metals Plan (CMMP) are also crucial to establishing the country as a global leader in the energy transition.

LithiumBank's current claims are situated in known lithium-bearing hotspots; which, between them, host more than 500 existing oil wells. The oil and gas sector has spent decades establishing infrastructure in these areas. Many of these wells and sites are further positioned in reservoirs which could offer the perfect conditions for the application of DLE technology.

The company is led by a qualified and well-recognized management team comprising professionals from across the energy, geological science, commodity, investment, and mining sectors. The team has already cooperated extensively with oil and gas operators and established relationships with leading extraction process technology companies. As it develops its existing claims, it plans to continue acquiring and consolidating high-quality lithium exploration projects.

LithiumBank's flagship project, Sturgeon Lake, covers a total area of 761,601 acres and has the potential to hold the most contiguous elemental tonnes of lithium of any lithium brine project in North America.

"It's a significant advantage that Alberta has been focused largely on extractive resources since its inception as a province in 1905," explained LithiumBank Chairman & CEO Rob Shewchuk. “We're laying the groundwork for what has the potential to become a large-scale, carbon-neutral, battery-grade lithium production opportunity that could add meaningful lithium supply to the battery supply chain in North America.”

Situated 270 kilometers northwest of Edmonton, the Sturgeon Lake Project comprises 28 Alberta Metallic and Industrial Mineral Permits that contiguously cover 761,601 acres of land. O&G production in the area began in 1955 and was suspended in 2020 by its operator.

Management Team

Paul Matysek - Lead Strategic Advisor

A geologist and geochemist by training, Paul Matysek is also a successful alpha entrepreneur and creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004 serving as either CEO or executive chairman, Matysek has sold six publicly-listed exploration and development companies, with an aggregate worth of over $2 billion. Most recently in the lithium space, he served as executive chairman of Lithium X, which was sold to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong for C$265 million. Prior to that, Matysek was CEO of Lithium One, which merged with Galaxy Resources of Australia to create a multibillion-dollar integrated lithium company.

Matysek was president and CEO of Goldrock Mines, sold to Fortuna Silver Mines in July 2016. He served as CEO of Potash One, since acquired by K+S Aktiengesellschaft for C$434 million cash through a friendly takeover in 2011. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals, a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of C$10 million in 2004 to approximately C$1.8 billion when sold in 2007. In June 2021, then CEO Paul Matysek sold Gold X Mining to Gran Colombia Gold in an all share transaction worth C$315 million.

Rob Shewchuk - Chairman & CEO

Rob Shewchuk is an Alberta-based investor with 25 years experience in the capital markets including serving as chairman of Standard Securities Capital and as managing director of Wolverton Securities, acquired by PI Financial in 2016. Shewchuk currently serves on the board of directors of Graphene Manufacturing Group, Spectre Capital, Verses Technologies and is a partner and director at Caerus Capital.

Gianni Kovacevic - Co-Founder, Director

Gianni Kovacevic is the co-founder and director of LithiumBank and is an

investor in the energy and commodity sectors. A graduate of electrical studies from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, he is an expert in the analysis of the global energy matrix and the impact technology and renewable energy have on every aspect of society. Fluent in English, German, Italian and Croatian, Kovacevic makes his home in Vancouver

Taylor MacDonald - Co-Founder, Advisor

Taylor MacDonald brings over 15 years of capital markets experience, having worked in Vancouver, London and New York on both the buying and selling sides. He is presently the Founder and Partner of Caerus Capital, founding member of the Silicon Valley

Blockchain Society (SVBS) and SVBS Canada. MacDonald is also a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, a CFA charter holder and a director of STAND, a scholarship foundation for youth at risk.

Jon LaMothe - VP Exploration

Jon LaMothe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology and a master’s degree in geology, both from the University of Alberta. LaMothe's abilities have led to the discovery and capture of several fields with over C$2 billion spent to date on targets he has identified. He helped bring Black Swan Energy from no production to becoming a major private producer of oil and gas in Canada, eventually acquired by Tourmaline Oil for C$1.1 billion.

Kevin Piepgrass - COO

Kevin Piepgrass is a University of Alberta graduate and professional geologist, registered with the Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia. Piepgrass has over 15 years of experience managing the exploration and development of commodities including gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements. Piepgrass is a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for mineral projects.

Corey Shewchuk - Marketing Manager

Corey Shewchuk is the co-founder of Hammell Road Innovation, a company dedicated to investment and contributions to burgeoning technologies. Shewchuk has a decade of experience in management and marketing across multiple industries.

Fehr & Associates - CFO/Controller

Fehr & Associates provides consulting services to a number of mineral exploration companies with more than 25 years of business experience with management, complex transactions, corporate finance, financial reporting, governance and regulatory compliance.

Christopher Murray - Director

Christopher Murray has been a partner at Osler Hoskin & Harcourt for over 25 years. He leads Osler’s Asia-Pacific initiative, having advised a number of Asia-based enterprises, principally on their investments in Canadian energy and mining businesses. Murray's practice focuses on mergers and investments for public corporations, private equity sponsors and pension funds. He has been fortunate to have been involved in a wide range of deal sizes with degrees of complexities. Murray contributed to Lexpert Deals of the Year and smaller, yet still business-critical, transactions for mid-cap and smaller public companies.

Murray also has a wealth of experience in capital markets having advised on over 100 public offerings and dozens of IPOs in his career. He advises a number of public reporting issuers and their boards as well as Canadian pension plans as their principal trusted legal adviser on governance. Murray is widely recognized both in Canada and internationally as a leading corporate lawyer by well regarded ranking organizations including, Lexpert, Best Lawyers and Chambers Global. Murray also practiced in Australia early in his career while on a two-year secondment from Osler. Murray has experience as a trustee of a public REIT that was acquired by another public REIT and as a director of not-for-profit and private entities.

Steven Piepgrass - Director

Steven Piepgrass is the vice president of construction and government relations with Green Impact Partners (GIP). He is responsible for the construction of all new energy projects and building and maintaining constructive, respectful and transparent relationships with all levels of government. Piepgrass joined GIP in August 2021 where he is currently leading the construction of two RNG projects in Colorado, supporting the development of other low carbon energy projects in Alberta and British Columbia.

Prior to joining GIP, Piepgrass was with ATCO Canadian Utilities where he worked for 18 years, most recently as the senior vice president & general manager, where he led ATCO’s Storage & Liquids business which included the development and execution of its Salt Caverns and Heartland Water Intake projects. Piepgrass holds a degree in chemical engineering and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Calgary. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and an alumnus of the Governor General’s Canadian Leadership Conference.