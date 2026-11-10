Life doesn't slow down, and Foundayo patient Leanne Morgan is done waiting

After years of thinking she should be able to manage her weight on her own, Leanne shares how a conversation with her doctor led her to Foundayo, and why she encourages others to talk with their healthcare providers
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and partner Leanne Morgan today announced the launch of Life Doesn't Slow Down, a new campaign for Lilly's Foundayo™ (orforglipron), a once-daily prescription GLP-1 pill proven to help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, lose weight and keep it off, along with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Leanne has built a career on saying out loud what everyone else is thinking. Now the comedian is taking that signature candor to conversations about weight management.
Like many women, Leanne spent years juggling the gym, the carpool, and a career, trying to manage her weight with diet and exercise alone. When that wasn't enough, she started a conversation with her doctor about weight management.
"I'm a wife, mama, grandmama, and I'm out on the road doing comedy every week," said Leanne Morgan, comedian and Foundayo patient. "I tried to manage my weight with diet and exercise alone, but it just wasn't enough. So, I quit putting it off, made time to talk to my doctor about options, and together we decided Foundayo was a good fit for me. It's part of my routine now, right along with diet and exercise."
For many people, weight is personal, complicated, and not always easy to talk about. Leanne has spent her career talking about what women are often thinking, and for her, weight management is no different. Life Doesn't Slow Down brings that conversation into the open, encouraging people to consider what options may be right for them and to connect with their doctors, even if life is moving fast. Leanne is a paid Lilly spokesperson and Foundayo patient. Her experience is her own, and individual results may vary.
"Life doesn't slow down for anybody, and there's no such thing as the right time. If you've tried diet and exercise for years, don't be shy about asking your doctor about your weight loss medicine options, like Foundayo," Leanne said. "That to-do list will still be there tomorrow, I promise."
"Leanne has a gift for making personal conversations feel relatable, including talking with a doctor about health and weight loss goals," said Lina Polimeni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer, at Lilly. "At Lilly, we believe conversations about weight are conversations about health, and we're grateful to have a partner like Leanne to champion this message."
Foundayo is Lilly's second chronic weight management medicine and was approved by the FDA in April 2026. In clinical studies, at the highest dose (17.2 mg) and along with diet and exercise, Foundayo helped adults with obesity or with excess weight and weight-related medical problems lose up to 25 pounds (~11%) and up to 5x the weight loss when added to diet and exercise alone.
- It's important to note that Foundayo is not for cosmetic weight loss and that individual results may vary. In a 72-week study of adults without diabetes, average weight loss was 7.4% (17.2 lbs) for 5.5 mg, 8.3% (18.9 lbs) for 9 mg, 11.1% (24.9 lbs) for 17.2 mg, and 2.1% (5.3 lbs) for placebo. Average starting weights were 227 lbs for 5.5 mg, 225 lbs for 9 mg, 227 lbs for 17.2 mg, and 229 lbs for placebo. In a 72-week study of adults with type 2 diabetes, average weight loss was 5.1% (11.7 lbs) for 5.5 mg, 7% (15.9 lbs) for 9mg, 9.6% (21.2 lbs) for 17.2 mg, and 2.5% (5.9 lbs) for placebo. Average starting weights were 226 lbs for 5.5 mg, 226 lbs for 9 mg, 220 lbs for 17.2 mg, and 223 lbs for placebo.
- Foundayo should not be used with other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known whether Foundayo is safe and effective for use in children. Warnings – Foundayo may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider. The most common side effects of Foundayo include nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach (abdominal) pain, headache, swollen belly, feeling tired, belching, heartburn, gas, and hair loss. These are not all the possible side effects of Foundayo. Please see Indication and Safety Summary with Warnings below and full Prescribing Information: https://uspl.lilly.com/foundayo/foundayo.html?s=pi and Medication Guide: https://uspl.lilly.com/foundayo/foundayo.html?s=mg.
Foundayo is available for free home delivery via LillyDirect®, and broadly through U.S. retail pharmacies and telehealth providers.1 Eligible people with commercial insurance may pay as little as $25 per month with the Foundayo savings card.2 People paying without insurance can get Foundayo with the self-pay option at $149 per month for the lowest dose.3 Eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries may be able to get Foundayo for $50 per month, through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program.4
People can learn more about Life Doesn't Slow Down at foundayo.lilly.com/partnerships. For more information about Foundayo, please visit https://foundayo.lilly.com/weight.
About Foundayo (orforglipron)5
Foundayo is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.6 Orforglipron was discovered by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and licensed by Lilly in 2018. In addition to chronic weight management, orforglipron is being studied as a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis knee pain, hypertension, peripheral artery disease and stress urinary incontinence.
INDICATION AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS
Foundayo™ (fown-DAY-oh) is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.
- Foundayo should not be used with other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.
- It is not known if Foundayo is safe and effective for use in children.
Warnings – Foundayo may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.
- Do not use Foundayo if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).
- Do not use Foundayo if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).
- Do not use Foundayo if you have had a serious allergic reaction to orforglipron or any of the ingredients in Foundayo.
Foundayo may cause serious side effects, including:
Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop taking Foundayo and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.
Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Foundayo. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.
Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away.
Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Foundayo with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as an insulin or sulfonylurea. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness, or feeling jittery.
Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Foundayo and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.
Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Foundayo.
Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Foundayo. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.
Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Foundayo may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell your healthcare providers that you are taking Foundayo before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.
Common side effects
The most common side effects of Foundayo include nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach (abdominal) pain, headache, swollen belly, feeling tired, belching, heartburn, gas, and hair loss. These are not all the possible side effects of Foundayo. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.
Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Before taking Foundayo
- Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take. Foundayo may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect the way Foundayo works.
- Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Foundayo during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Eli Lilly and Company at 1-800- LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).
- If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you take Foundayo. Birth control pills may not work as well while taking Foundayo. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 30 days after starting Foundayo and for 30 days after each dose increase of Foundayo.
- Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.
Review these questions with your healthcare provider:
- Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas or kidneys, or severe problems with your liver, severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?
- Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?
- Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?
- Are you pregnant or plan to become pregnant? Foundayo may harm your unborn baby.
- Are you breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed? Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Foundayo.
- Do you take any other prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements?
How to take
- Take Foundayo exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to.
- Use Foundayo with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.
- Take Foundayo by mouth 1 time each day, with or without food.
- Swallow tablets whole. Do not break, crush, or chew the tablet.
- If you miss a dose, take it as soon as possible. Do not take 2 doses of Foundayo in the same day.
- Do not take more than 1 tablet per day.
- If you miss taking Foundayo for 7 or more days in a row, call your healthcare provider to talk about how to restart your treatment.
- If you take too much Foundayo, call your healthcare provider or Poison Help line at 1-800- 222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.
Learn more
Foundayo is a prescription medicine available in 0.8 mg, 2.5 mg, 5.5 mg, 9 mg, 14.5 mg, or 17.2 mg oral tablets. For more information, call 1-800-545-5979 or go to foundayo.lilly.com.
This summary provides basic information about Foundayo but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other healthcare provider about Foundayo and how to take it. Your doctor is the best person to help you decide if Foundayo is right for you.
OG CON BS APR2026
Foundayo™ is a trademark of Eli Lilly and Company.
Endnotes and References
- Governmental beneficiaries excluded, terms and conditions apply.
- Governmental beneficiaries excluded. Month is defined as 30 days. NOT INSURANCE. Card eligibility and terms and conditions apply. Lilly reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Review full terms and conditions at https://foundayo.lilly.com/coverage-savings#commercial-terms.
- Self-pay only. Eligibility required, terms and conditions apply. Savings subject to monthly and annual limits. Month is defined as 30-days. Card eligibility and terms and conditions may be terminated, rescinded, revoked, or amended by Lilly at any time without notice and for any reason. PROGRAM IS NOT INSURANCE. Review full terms and conditions at https://foundayo.lilly.com/coverage-savings#self-pay-terms.
- Terms apply. For eligible Medicare Part D patients with Foundayo prescription for weight management. Not a guarantee of coverage. Eligibility based on Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Clinical Criteria. Talk to your doctor to learn more.
- Foundayo. Prescribing Information. Lilly USA, LLC.
- Ma X, Liu R, Pratt EJ, Benson CT, Bhattachar SN, Sloop KW. Effect of Food Consumption on the Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Tolerability of Once-Daily Orally Administered Orforglipron (LY3502970), a Non-peptide GLP-1 Receptor Agonist. Diabetes Ther. 2024 Apr;15(4):819-832. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13300-024-01554-1. Epub 2024 Feb 24. PMID: 38402332; PMCID: PMC10951152.
About Lilly
Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. P-LLY
Trademarks and Trade Names
All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are referenced in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.
Cautionary Statement
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements about the supply and access of Foundayo (orforglipron) as a treatment for adults with obesity or overweight and Foundayo as a treatment for adults with obesity or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems and reflects Lilly's current belief and expectations. However, as with any 7 pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, access, and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that Foundayo will receive additional regulatory approvals, or that Lilly will execute its access and other strategies as planned. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.
CMAT-49537 11/2026 © Lilly USA, LLC 2026. All rights reserved.
|
Refer to:
|
Jessica Bardoulas; jessica.bardoulas@lilly.com; (Media)
|
Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com; (Investors)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-doesnt-slow-down-and-foundayo-orforglipron-patient-leanne-morgan-is-done-waiting-302934087.html
SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company