Laramide Resources Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement with a Strategic Investor

Laramide Resources Announces Closing of $5 Million Private Placement with a Strategic Investor

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM,OTC:LMRXF) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) ("Laramide" or the "Company"), a uranium mine development and exploration company with significant projects in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of August 11, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 8,350,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to a strategic investor at a price of $0.60 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $5,010,000 (the "Offering").

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com or contact:

Marc Henderson, President and CEO
Toronto, Canada   +1 (416) 599 7363

Ann Baines, Director, Investor Relations
Toronto, Canada   +1 (647) 832-9904

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309548

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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