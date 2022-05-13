Company NewsInvesting News

Digital transformation of public safety enables dynamic operating environment to better address the evolving array of threats and major incidentsKWESST's Critical Incident Management solutions provide first responders with real-time networked situational awareness information that improves safety and incident managementResponding to RFPs from national, regional, and local public agencies KWESST Micro Systems Inc. a ...

Digital transformation of public safety enables dynamic operating environment to better address the evolving array of threats and major incidents

KWESST's Critical Incident Management solutions provide first responders with real-time networked situational awareness information that improves safety and incident management

Responding to RFPs from national, regional, and local public agencies

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced the appointment of Daniel V. Garcia to lead the expansion of the Company's Critical Incident Management solutions to the public safety market. Garcia is former Assistant Chief of Police for the Dallas Police Department and Chief of Police of the Phoenix Police Department.

"KWESST has clearly demonstrated its ability to deliver digital transformation technologies for tactical military systems, leveraging the Team Awareness Kit ("TAK") ecosystem of products to provide real-time exchange of situational awareness, navigation, imagery, and operational information for soldiers on the ground, and now we are applying these proven digitization solutions to the public safety market," said Rick Bowes, Vice President of KWESST's Digitization and Counter-Threat division. "Our solutions solve critical challenges for law enforcement, fire, emergency response, search and rescue, and natural disaster management, all of whom require networked situational awareness to understand, decide, and act faster and more efficiently in response to a critical incident."

According to Accenture, digital transformation presents one of the biggest challenges for public safety agencies. Globally, the public safety and security market was $435 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $868 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%, according to Fortune Business Insights.

"I am very excited at the potential for KWESST's digital transformation technologies to provide the kind of integrated situational awareness solution that agencies everywhere need," said Garcia. "As the former head of two of America's largest police forces, I know firsthand the importance of implementing solutions that can improve responder safety and incident management. KWESST's solutions are the critical missing piece in major incident response."

KWESST is actively responding to proposal requests from national, regional and local public agencies. "There is clearly significant potential to extend our digital transformation capabilities to the public safety market across the U.S.," said Bowes.

About KWESST

KWESST (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces and personal defense. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes non-lethal systems (PARA OPSTM and ARWENTM) with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST also facilitates digitization of tactical forces with its signature TASCS system for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and indirect fire weapons. Other KWESST products include counter-measures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include: the PhantomTM electronic battlefield deception system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations that deceive and confuse adversaries; a Battlefield Laser Detection System to counter the emerging threat of laser targeting of personnel; and, a non-kinetic system to counter the threat of tactical drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with third-party OEM products and networked battlefield management systems such as ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Contact: Steve Archambault, CFO, archambault@kwesst.com or (613) 317-3941
Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

Investor Contact:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
1-800 RED-CHIP (733-2447)
407-491-4499
KWEMF@redchip.com

Press Contact:
Angela Trostle Gorman
angela@AMWPR.com
1-917-348-0083

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123913

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

KWESSTEmerging Tech Investing
KWE:CA
KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV:KWE) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced the successful completion of the first phase of three deliverables under a contract to support a U.S. military customer featuring the Company’s signature Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System” (“TASCS”).

This first deliverable under a $500,000 (CAD) contract demonstrated the TASCS Integrated Fires Module (“IFM”) on mortars and the Augmented Weapon Sight (“AWS”), a system developed by AeroVironment Inc. (“AeroVironment”) and KWESST to provide real-time situational awareness and targeting information. AWS streams Full Motion Video (“FMV”) from an overhead Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV” or “drone”) manufactured by AeroVironment into the TASCS architecture for the purpose of target identification, accurate first-shot hits and real-time Battle Damage Assessment (“BDA”). The AWS system has been an ongoing collaboration between KWESST and AeroVironment.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

The Company Also Continues to Expand its Brand Portfolio by Adding Kitsutaya, an Affordable, Family-Oriented, Japanese Menu Easily Accessed by Consumers Through JustKitchen's and Third-Party Food Delivery Apps

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has launched Mr. Chili (" Mr. Chili " or the " Brand "), which is an exclusive, delivery-only, spicy noodle menu created in association with the Mr. Hot instant noodle brand in Taiwan . To date, JustKitchen is the first and only ghost kitchen affiliate of Mr. Hot and its celebrity endorser, Jam Hsiao Ching-Teng the famous Taiwanese singer and actor. Additionally, the Company has launched a new curry and don brand, Kitsutaya Curry Donburi (" Kitsutaya ") to appeal to families with children as the menu adds a sweet taste to more traditional curry and don meals at an affordable price point.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Advisor and Spokesperson Brandon Tatum to Replace Larry Elder on Salem Radio Network

KWESST Advisor and Spokesperson Brandon Tatum to Replace Larry Elder on Salem Radio Network

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today announced that the Salem Radio Network has signed KWESST advisor and advocate, Brandon Tatum to replace Larry Elder who announced his retirement from radio on April 3rd. Brandon will also turn the third hour of the radio show into a daily Podcast. He will take over a network show with 387 total affiliates beginning Monday, May 16th.

"We have been so pleased with our collaboration with Brandon who is a widely followed commentator on use of force and is a sincere believer in better tools for law enforcement and personal defense. It is thereby not surprising that Brandon received this honor and was asked to continue the legacy of the great Larry Elder," said David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESST.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Contract Extension with CPG Brands Conglomerate

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Contract Extension with CPG Brands Conglomerate

$180,000 Contract Extension with Nasdaq Listed Leader in CPG Brands Includes Licensing to Flagship Social Analytics Platform, TotalSocial

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs has secured a contract extension with a global leader in consumer-packaged goods (CPG). This one (1) year contract extension is valued at over $180,000 and includes licensing to their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (Platform-as-a Service).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company"), (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM Pacific Time. Sean Krakiwsky, CEO of Nanalysis will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors, as well as, in person, 1-on-1 investor meetings over two days

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Hosting Call Today at 5pm ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, releases its fourth quarter and full year results for year ending December 31, 2021 . Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Luke Caplette will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. All interested parties are invited to join this call.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Signs Agreement to Serve IHOP® in Taiwan

JustKitchen Signs Agreement to Serve IHOP® in Taiwan

The Company Enters Arrangement with Dine Brands to Sell IHOP ® 's Iconic Food Items from Multiple Ghost Kitchen Locations

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Dine Brands International, Inc. (" Dine Brands ") to sell IHOP ® 's World-Famous Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burritos, Bowls, and more from a minimum of seven of its ghost kitchen locations in Taiwan . The initial seven locations are selected by the Company's Data Science team to further its data analysis for highest product market fit, with additional rollouts to follow. IHOP ® 's innovative menu with easy portability in mind will be offered to delivery-only consumers via mobile applications and prepared at JustKitchen's locations in Neihu, Bade, Zhonghe, Fuzhou Renai, Minsheng and Sanchong. The Agreement grants JustKitchen the right to cook and prepare IHOP ® meals using ingredients and recipes approved by Dine Brands.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×