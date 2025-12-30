KORU Medical Systems Announces 510 Submission for Clearance of the FreedomEDGE® System with a Commercialized Oncology Biologic

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and patient-centric large volume subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced the submission of a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking clearance for the use of KORU Medical's FreedomEDGE® infusion system to subcutaneously administer PHESGO® (pertuzumab/trastuzumab/hyaluronidase-zzxf), a co-formulated therapy for HER2+ breast cancer. 1

The submission represents a key milestone in KORU Medical's strategy to expand the use of the FreedomEDGE® system beyond its current immunoglobulin (Ig) indications and into the broader oncology infusion center market. The increasing shift from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SC) drug delivery for cancer therapies allows for faster drug administration, reduced patient chair time, and aligns with a movement towards a more efficient care model. 2

However, despite these advances, infusion centers continue to face unmet needs related to nursing satisfaction with drug administration, including workflow complexity associated with treatment protocol, time constraints for set up and physical discomfort for both patients and nurses during infusions. 3 The FreedomEDGE® system is designed to address these challenges by enabling consistent, controlled large-volume SC delivery while supporting more streamlined clinical workflows.

"The submission of our 510(k) for clearance of the FreedomEDGE® with a subcutaneous oncology biologic is a pivotal milestone for KORU. It sets the foundation for future growth and underscores our strategy to expand KORU's leadership into the growing drug delivery device market for oncology therapies," said Linda Tharby, KORU Medical's President and CEO. "This regulatory filing and expected clearance represents an exciting opportunity to enter a new point of care where we believe our technology can address a meaningful unmet need by improving the administration experience for nurses while supporting greater efficiency in oncology infusion centers."

KORU Medical anticipates a market entry upon FDA 510(k) clearance.

KORU Medical's Freedom Infusion System enables, simplifies, and enhances the delivery of large-volume subcutaneous drugs. Supporting drug products with various requirements for viscosity, flow rate, and delivered drug volume, the Freedom System is market proven with:

  • 15+ years on the market
  • 45,000+ patients and over 2M infusions annually 4
  • 97% adherence rate and 8 on-label Subcutaneous drugs across 30+ countries 5

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, anticipated 510(k) clearance. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are on file with the SEC and available on our website at www.korumedical.com/investors and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of December 30, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and patient-centric subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The Freedom Syringe Infusion System (the "Freedom System") currently includes the Freedom60 ® and FreedomEDGE ® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and High-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets . The Freedom System, which received its first FDA clearance in 1994, is used for self-administration in the home by the patient and/or delivery in a clinical setting by a healthcare professional. Through its Pharma Services and Clinical Trials business, KORU Medical provides products for use by biopharmaceutical companies in feasibility/clinical trials during the drug development process and, as needed, is capable of customizing the Freedom System for clinical and commercial use across multiple drug categories. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com .

References

  1. PHESGO® (pertuzumab / trastuzumab / hyaluronidase-zzfx) | A Treatment for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
  2. Wu A, Rutland B, Southworth C. et al. (2025) The Transformative Potential of Large-Volume Subcutaneous Drug Delivery: A Discussion of Current Capabilities and Future Prospects for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. Discover Pharmaceutical Sciences 1:11. https://doi.org/10.1007/s44395-025-00012-6
  3. Majapuro-Hirvonen A, Wilkinson M, Bosshard J, Rutland B. Comparing Mechanical Pump and Manual Push for Short-Duration Subcutaneous Infusions: A Nursing Preference Survey Study. Poster presented at ESID EHA SIOPE Focused Symposium 2025; November 18-20, 2025; Vienna, Austria.
  4. KORU Medical Estimates and Third-Party Data on File
  5. Rutland B, Bosshard J, Southworth C. Enhancing Drug Adherence and Patient Outcomes: The Role of SCIG Pump Selection in Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Therapy for Primary Immunodeficiency Disease. Poster presented at: National Home Infusion Association Annual Conference; March 23-27, 2024; Austin TX.

Investor Contact:
Louisa Smith
investor@korumedical.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

KORU Medical SystemsKRMDNASDAQ:KRMDLife Science Investing
KRMD
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine