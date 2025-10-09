Kopin to Participate in AUSA 2025

Kopin to Participate in AUSA 2025

Kopin to Demo Soldier-Worn AR Systems in a Private Suite

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that the company will be in Washington, DC, October 13-15, during AUSA 2025.

AUSA's mission to foster innovation and highlight transformative technologies aligns with Kopin's core values, which include inventing solutions that enhance human performance in demanding environments.

During the event, Kopin will present its latest advancements in soldier-worn augmented reality systems, including:

  • HUDS for daytime and nighttime see-thru AR defense applications
  • First Person Viewer (FPV) HUD demo for drone control with previously unavailable situational awareness
  • High brightness, high contrast, low power MicroLED technology
  • Training and simulation head-tracked binoculars
  • NeuralDisplay™ (bi-directional AI enabled microdisplay) prototype
  • Additional defense and training products designed to support warfighters in the field

Kopin will host demonstrations in its private suite and will also be featured in partner booths across the AUSA exhibit floor.

Kopin invites attendees to engage with its team of experts and explore how its cutting-edge technologies are shaping the future of Army readiness. To schedule a meeting, please contact: sales@kopin.com

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
561-489-5315

Lightspeed PR Contact
Grace Halvorsen
Lightspeed PR/M
Kopin@lightspeedpr.com

