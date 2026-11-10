Kopin Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kopin Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenue Grows 52% Year-over-Year to $18.2 Million; Loss from Operations Narrows Sequentially to $0.5 Million

Additional $18.6 Million U.S. Army IBAS Award Brings Total IBAS Funding to $34 Million; Neural I/o™ on Track for First Public Demonstration at CES 2027

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) ("Kopin" or the "Company"), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, AI-infrastructure, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for its third quarter ended September 26, 2026.

Third Quarter Financial Summary:

$ in millions

Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2025

Total Revenues

$18.2

$12.7

$12.0

Cost of Product Revenues

$6.4

$6.6

$8.4

Operating Expenses *

$12.3

$9.7

$4.1

(Loss) Income from Operations *

$(0.5)

$(3.5)

$4.5

Net (Loss) Income

$(3.4)

$0.8

$4.1

* Third quarter 2025 operating expenses reflect an approximately $3.3 million reduction in accrued legal fees, and income from operations includes a $5.1 million gain on legal contingency related to prior litigation matters.

Third Quarter 2026 & Subsequent Operational Highlights

  • Secured an additional $18.6 million sole-source award from the Office of the Secretary of War through the U.S. Army Contracting Command under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program — bringing cumulative IBAS funding for Kopin's color MicroLED technology to $34 million.
  • Advanced Neural I/o™, the MicroLED-based optical interconnect co-developed with Fabric.AI, toward its first public demonstration at CES in January 2027, to be followed by a demonstration at SPIE Photonics West. The companies began initial transmission-link testing and published "The Data Center in a SerDes-Free World," a white paper modeling as much as 1.6 times greater useful data throughput from the same number of GPUs.
  • Awarded an $800,000 grant through the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2) to install advanced capital equipment for domestic manufacturing of MicroLED displays and Neural I/o™ optical interconnects at the Company's Westborough facility, and named Manufacturer of the Year by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus.
  • Received a $2.4 million order for OLED microdisplays from a new customer through Kopin Europe. The customer is a leading international thermal weapon sight manufacturer whose program has since entered low-rate initial production, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.
  • Introduced an expanded first-person viewer (FPV) evaluation kit lineup at AUSA 2026 to accelerate adoption of Kopin's FPV optical modules among new and existing drone partners, and received prototype headset orders from more than a dozen new Sentinel FPV™ customers for use in the Drone Dominance Program and within other Department of War and U.S. government law enforcement agencies.

Management Commentary

Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Kopin, said: "Third quarter revenue grew 52%, driven by funded development programs that are setting the stage for future product revenue as they move from R&D into production. The additional $18.6 million IBAS award brings total funding for our color MicroLED technology to $34 million, keeping us on track for MicroLED product manufacturing in mid-2027, and Neural I/o™ remains on schedule for its first public demonstration at CES in January."

Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer of Kopin, added: "Our third quarter results reflect the scaling of our funded development programs and growing operating leverage. We continue to expect a strong second half and meaningful progress toward sustainable GAAP profitability."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter ended September 26, 2026 increased 52% to $18.2 million, compared to $12.0 million for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025, and rose 43% sequentially from $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2026. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects research and development revenue from the Company's joint development program with Fabric.AI and grant revenue recognized under its U.S. Government color MicroLED award.

Cost of product revenues for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.4 million, or 73% of net product revenues, compared to $8.4 million, or 79% of net product revenues, for the third quarter of 2025, and 86% of net product revenues in the second quarter of 2026.

Operating expenses, consisting of research and development (R&D) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, were $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2026. Sequentially, operating expenses increased 28% while total revenues grew 43%, reducing operating expenses by 800 basis points to 68% of total revenues. Year-over-year, operating expenses increased from $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, a period that benefited from an approximately $3.3 million reduction in accrued legal fees related to the prior litigation matters and a $3.9 million increase in funded R&D costs, which support the Company's development and grant revenue.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.5 million, compared to income from operations of $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, which included a $5.1 million benefit from the reduction of a litigation accrual and the reduction in accrued legal fees noted above. Sequentially, loss from operations saw a $3.0 million improvement.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $3.4 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.02 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter 2026 net loss includes approximately $2.7 million of net losses on investments, largely reflecting non-cash changes in the fair value of the Company's strategic equity investments.

As of September 26, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million, up from $24.9 million as of June 27, 2026, and total cash, restricted cash and marketable securities of $51.3 million, inclusive of $25.5 million of restricted cash, of which $24.2 million collateralizes the supersedeas bond posted in connection with a litigation appeal. Cash provided by operating activities was approximately $2.4 million in the third quarter, reducing net cash used in operating activities for the first nine months of 2026 to $2.7 million. Capital expenditures were $1.4 million in the third quarter.

Earnings Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 unaudited financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-826-3033
International: 1-412-317-5185
Webcast: KOPN Q3 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 17, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 10213159. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions for defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece and projection assemblies, and vehicle- and head-mounted display systems built on the Company's liquid crystal, MicroLED and OLED display technologies, along with a range of optics and low-power custom silicon. Building on its patented bi-directional NeuralDisplay™ architecture, Kopin is also developing Neural I/o™ optical interconnects that use programmable MicroLED pixels as ultra-high-speed, low-power optical transceivers for AI data centers. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com .

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025, or as updated from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Kopin Corporation

Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 26,

2026

September 27,

2025

September 26,

2026

September 27,

2025

Display Revenues by Category

Defense

$8,462,911

$9,934,334

$21,083,739

$24,618,055

Industrial

52,155

749,400

119,873

2,172,000

Medical

279,664

1,000

605,846

574,000

Consumer and other product

9,000

50,160

58,000

R&D

5,684,592

1,199,937

9,143,252

3,344,511

License and royalties

605,900

68,754

726,826

189,234

Grant

3,104,650

9,144,891

Collaboration

601,089

Total

$18,189,872

$11,962,425

$41,475,676

$30,955,800

Kopin Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 26,

2026

September 27,

2025

September 26,

2026

September 27,

2025

Revenues:

Net product revenues

$8,794,730

$10,693,734

$21,859,618

$27,422,055

Research and development revenues

5,684,592

1,199,937

9,143,252

3,344,511

Grant income

3,104,650

9,144,891

Collaboration arrangement income

601,089

License and other revenues

605,900

68,754

726,826

189,234

Total revenues

18,189,872

11,962,425

41,475,676

30,955,800

Expenses:

Cost of product revenues

6,389,859

8,397,135

18,586,479

23,098,119

Research and development

5,642,254

2,502,988

15,077,901

6,564,345

Selling, general and administrative

6,666,963

1,629,175

17,811,031

11,229,549

Gain on legal contingency

(5,100,000)

(5,100,000)

Total expenses

18,699,076

7,429,298

51,475,411

35,792,013

(Loss) income from operations

(509,204)

4,533,127

(9,999,735)

(4,836,213)

Other (expense) income, net

(2,911,199)

(400,523)

1,625,186

792,651

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(3,420,403)

4,132,604

(8,374,549)

(4,043,562)

Tax benefit (provision)

(52,000)

2,032,980

(156,000)

Net (loss) income

$(3,420,403)

$4,080,604

$(6,341,569)

$(4,199,562)

Net (loss) income per share:

Basic

$(0.02)

$0.02

$(0.03)

$(0.03)

Diluted

$(0.02)

$0.02

$(0.03)

$(0.03)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

190,234,566

166,618,201

188,457,063

166,362,609

Diluted

190,234,566

169,448,696

188,457,063

166,362,609

Kopin Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 26, 2026

December 27, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities

$51,311,843

$61,627,146

Accounts receivable, net

4,524,536

10,726,776

Contract assets

6,944,936

6,032,913

Grant income receivable

3,506,264

Inventory

4,951,503

5,505,775

Other receivable, at fair value

4,401,602

5,057,974

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,482,806

2,855,383

Total current assets

80,123,490

91,805,967

Plant and equipment, net

8,514,290

2,616,803

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,003,882

1,488,231

Other assets

123,822

123,822

Equity method investment, at fair value

6,250,000

8,900,000

Equity investments

9,465,717

3,459,434

Total assets

$105,481,201

$108,394,257

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$7,409,551

$5,315,998

Accrued payroll and expenses

3,070,473

2,231,848

Accrued warranty

36,000

1,165,000

Contract liabilities

6,039,010

1,168,009

Deferred grant income

2,688,627

Operating lease liabilities

654,024

648,469

Accrued post-retirement benefits

40,000

40,000

Other accrued liabilities

1,018,705

607,915

Deferred tax liabilities

422,458

Accrued litigation damages

19,700,000

19,700,000

Total current liabilities

37,967,763

33,988,324

Noncurrent contract liabilities

833

3,675

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

344,538

831,507

Accrued post-retirement benefits, net of current portion

170,504

190,696

Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion

1,706,411

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock

7,556,481

Total stockholders' equity

66,997,563

64,117,163

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$105,481,201

$108,394,257

Corporate Contact
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
EManz@kopin.com
508-870-5959

Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ Group — MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
949-259-4987

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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