KOOTENAY WELCOMES MARK SMITH AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR FOR LA CIGARRA PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to welcome Mr. Mark Smith as a technical advisor to the Company.
James McDonald President and CEO states "Mark's addition to our technical advisory team strengthens the depth of our technical knowledge as we advance the La Cigarra project down the development path. Mark's advice will guide us in planning appropriate geotechnical drilling and associated engineering for the tailings facility envisioned in the La Cigarra PEA".
Mr. Smith is recognized as a world expert in the design, construction, operations and closure of tailings management facilities and heap leach facilities. Many design standards used today for tailings disposal and heap leach pads were developed by Mr. Smith or his team. He has contributed to various publications and texts in the fields of heap leaching, tailings management, sustainable development, containment systems, and closure authoring and co-authoring over 30 technical papers.
Mr. Smith was the founder of Vector Engineering, Inc., a 500-person engineering firm specializing in tailings and heap leach engineering with offices in seven countries and working around the world. He has worked extensively throughout North and South America, including Mexico, the USA, Canada and the Andean nation. He currently serves on the boards of directors for Western Copper and Gold and Brazilian Nickle, and on technical review boards for Newmont, Barrick, Glencore, Talamore, and Minsur.
His key project design and review include: Teck's Quebrada Blanca & Nueva Union - Chile; La India, Dolores, Cerro San Pedro and Camino Rojo – Mexico; Western Copper and Gold's Casino and Victoria's Eagle Gold forensic review board - Yukon, Canada; Barrick's Goldstrike, Phoenix, Turquoise Ridge, Carlin & Cortez - USA, Veladero - Argentina, Pierina & Lagunas Norte - Perú; Newmont's Coffee Gold – Yukon, Canada, Carlin - USA, Yanacocha - Peru; BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado, Spence & Escondida - Chile, Tintaya - Perú, Cerro Matoso - Colombia; Vale's Cristalino, Area 118 & Piaui - Brazil; Rio Tinto's Barney's Canyon - USA, La Granja - Perú, Ranger - Australia and Rossing - Namibia; Codelco's Radomiro Tomic & El Abra - Chile, and Freeport's Cerro Verde – Peru.
Additionally, the Company announces the annual set of options and incentive units for employees, directors, officers, advisors and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 2.2 million shares and issued restricted share and deferred share units totaling 1.11 million common shares (760,000 and 350,000 respectively). The stock options have a five year term and are exercisable at a price of $0.94 per option.
Qualified Persons
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Mr. Dale Brittliffe, BSc., P.Geol., Vice President, Exploration of Kootenay Silver and the Company's nominated Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Brittliffe has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release and is not independent of Kootenay Silver.
About Kootenay Silver Inc.
Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 21, 2026. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The SEC sets rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
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SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.