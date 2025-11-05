Kinaxis Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Kinaxis Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

  • Company increases SaaS and Adjusted EBITDA 1 guidance after record Q3, ARR 2 growth accelerates
  • Q3 SaaS revenue grows 17% (constant currency 1 15%), ARR 2 grows 17% (constant currency 1 17%)
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 hits record level, and Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 remains strong at 25%
  • Initial Maestro Agents launched to enhance value for customers, new revenue stream for Kinaxis

Kinaxis ® (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"Our momentum continues as record new business for a third quarter drove accelerated ARR growth and allows us to confidently target even stronger results for fiscal 2025. Our AI-powered orchestration message is resonating well with exciting new global brands, the installed base, and business partners looking to work with a leader in the supply chain space" said Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer at Kinaxis . "We just launched our initial Maestro Agents, which creates the opportunity for a new revenue stream for Kinaxis and allows for faster and better outcomes for our customers. One early adopter of the agents, a top-10 global pharmaceutical company, boosted planner productivity as much as tenfold in its work to identify inventory risks. We will be rolling out additional capabilities in coming months, reflecting a strong AI product pipeline."

Q3 2025 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Change

Total Revenue

134,592

121,528

11%

(constant currency 1 )

132,296

9%

SaaS

91,955

78,621

17%

(constant currency 1 )

90,509

15%

Subscription term licenses

79

2,250

(96)%

Professional services

37,022

35,471

4%

Maintenance and support

5,536

5,186

7%

Gross profit

85,949

76,365

13%

Margin

64%

63%

Profit

16,846

6,751

150%

Per diluted share

$0.58

$0.23

Adjusted EBITDA 1

33,922

30,013

13%

Margin

25%

25%

Cash from operating activities

33,645

29,945

12%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" and constant currency metrics are non-IFRS measures that are not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. These measures as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Key Performance Indicators

The company's Annual Recurring Revenue 2 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose to $407 million at the end of the quarter, or 17% growth as-reported and 17% in constant currency 1 .

$USD millions

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Change

Annual recurring revenue 2

407

347

17%

(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at September 30, 2025.

$USD millions

2025

2026

2027 and later

Total

SaaS

92.3

314.5

403.2

810.0

Maintenance and support

5.3

14.6

15.3

35.2

Subscription term licenses

0.8

0.1

0.9

Total

98.4

329.2

418.5

846.1

Financial Guidance

Kinaxis is updating its fiscal 2025 financial guidance, as follows.

FY 2025 Guidance

Total revenue

$535-550 million

Constant currency 1

$535-550 million

SaaS

15-17% growth

Constant currency 1

14-16% growth

Subscription term license

$15-16 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin

24-26%

"Q3 was an outstanding quarter for Kinaxis. Ongoing strength in winning new business positions us well to exit 2025 with a higher ARR growth rate than we did last year, and to target our normalized 25% adjusted EBITDA target a full year ahead of plan. Our updated subscription term license revenue guidance reflects our success converting on-premise business to SaaS, so customers can take advantage of exciting new innovations that are only available in our cloud environments," said Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer at Kinaxis . "Overall, I am very pleased with the momentum in our business. We've been successful in simultaneously improving growth and profitability in recent quarters, which is testimony to demand in our space, and our company-wide efforts to achieve scalability and focus on our very best opportunities."

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, November 6, 2025, to discuss these results. Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer and chair, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

DATE:

Thursday, November 6, 2025

TIME:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CALL REGISTRATION:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I91416498

WEBCAST

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/875765587 (available for three months)

About Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-IFRS financial measures, as well as Adjusted EBITDA margin which expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. We use these measures to provide investors with supplemental information on our operating performance and to highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Providing these non-IFRS measures provides useful information because they portray the financial results of the Company before certain expenses that do not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by management. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and to determine components of employee compensation.

Adjusted Profit represents profit adjusted to exclude the changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, special charges, and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA represents profit adjusted to exclude the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, special charges, non-recurring items, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange loss (gain) and net finance (income) expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Our definitions of Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from those used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(In thousands of USD)

(In thousands of USD)

Profit

16,846

6,751

51,198

16,372

Share-based compensation

10,031

12,929

29,752

29,353

Special charges (1)

3,174

3,174

Non-recurring item (2)

22

7,320

Adjusted profit

26,877

22,876

80,950

56,219

Income tax expense

5,361

3,337

14,858

8,028

Depreciation and amortization

4,856

6,209

15,261

18,882

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(192

)

411

(2,205

)

245

Net finance income

(2,980

)

(2,820

)

(8,069

)

(8,751

)

7,045

7,137

19,845

18,404

Adjusted EBITDA

33,922

30,013

100,795

74,623

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

25

%

25

%

25

%

21

%

Note:

(1) Costs associated with business transformation activities.

(2) Costs associated with the restructuring initiative

We also present certain IFRS measures, SaaS revenue and total revenue, and non-IFRS supplementary measures, ARR, under constant currency. We believe that presenting these measures under constant currency provides a useful framework for assessing estimates of how our business would have performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. The presentation of financial results under constant currency is considered to be a non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies (including our peers). For SaaS revenue and total revenue under constant currency, results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars ("USD") are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period. For constant currency ARR, we convert all non-USD-denominated recurring subscription amounts at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period, rather than the exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period. The outlook for constant currency SaaS revenue growth rate is derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates expected during the guidance period. We believe the presentation of the above results and metrics, and applicable related growth rates, adjusted for constant currency facilitates the corresponding year-over-year comparisons.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook include statements as to our expectations for:

  • growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2025;
  • SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2025; and
  • contracted revenue in future periods, including 2025, 2026 and 2027 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2025 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2025, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

  • our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
  • the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
  • maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;
  • anticipated trends, standards and challenges in our business and the markets we operate in;
  • fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and
  • with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2025, 2026 and 2027 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

  • our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
  • the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 26, 2025, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated February 26, 2025, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Our actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook. Forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE: Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

126,476

$

172,192

Short-term investments

207,891

126,307

Trade and other receivables

146,417

156,394

Prepaid expenses

18,825

18,244

499,609

473,137

Non-current assets:

Unbilled receivables

1,043

1,448

Other receivables

1,058

867

Prepaid expenses

2,297

2,072

Deferred tax assets

16,343

11,016

Contract acquisition costs

34,792

32,005

Property and equipment

30,052

32,486

Right-of-use assets

44,715

46,705

Intangible assets

11,664

12,865

Goodwill

76,625

72,735

218,589

212,199

$

718,198

$

685,336

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

$

65,849

$

94,913

Deferred revenue

151,246

140,008

Lease obligations

5,916

5,587

223,011

240,508

Non-current liabilities:

Lease obligations

43,078

43,348

Deferred tax liabilities

5,073

5,969

48,151

49,317

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

338,311

285,422

Contributed surplus

12,078

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

524

(3,847

)

Retained earnings

108,201

101,858

447,036

395,511

$

718,198

$

685,336

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

134,592

$

121,528

$

403,795

$

359,176

Cost of revenue

48,643

45,163

143,776

139,695

Gross profit

85,949

76,365

260,019

219,481

Operating expenses:

Selling and marketing

26,440

22,639

86,867

74,907

Research and development

23,829

21,137

68,393

66,343

General and administrative

16,658

24,977

49,065

62,489

66,927

68,753

204,325

203,739

19,022

7,612

55,694

15,742

Other income

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

192

(411

)

2,205

(245

)

Net finance and other income

2,993

2,887

8,157

8,903

3,185

2,476

10,362

8,658

Profit before income taxes

22,207

10,088

66,056

24,400

Income tax expense

5,361

3,337

14,858

8,028

Profit

16,846

6,751

51,198

16,372

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit

Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations

(499

)

3,053

3,511

1,097

Change in valuation of cash flow hedges

(1,314

)

463

860

(255

)

(1,813

)

3,516

4,371

842

Total comprehensive income

$

15,033

$

10,267

$

55,569

$

17,214

Basic earnings per share

$

0.60

$

0.24

$

1.82

$

0.58

Weighted average number of basic Common Shares

28,229,298

28,226,878

28,198,655

28,286,208

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.58

$

0.23

$

1.77

$

0.57

Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares

28,842,164

28,812,999

28,909,065

28,946,558

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Share

capital

Contributed

surplus

Cash flow

hedges

Currency

translation

adjustments

Total

Retained

earnings

Total equity

Balance, December 31, 2023

$

307,327

$

44,339

$

441

$

919

$

1,360

$

101,802

$

454,828

Profit

56

56

Other comprehensive loss

(1,644

)

(3,563

)

(5,207

)

(5,207

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(1,644

)

(3,563

)

(5,207

)

56

(5,151

)

Share options exercised

28,065

(6,512

)

21,553

Restricted share units vested

14,992

(14,992

)

Deferred share units vested

1,396

(1,396

)

Performance share units vested

5,533

(5,533

)

Share-based payments

40,723

40,723

Shares repurchased

(53,727

)

(44,551

)

(98,278

)

Obligations related to share repurchases

(18,164

)

(18,164

)

Total shareholder transactions

(21,905

)

(32,261

)

(54,166

)

Balance, December 31, 2024

$

285,422

$

12,078

$

(1,203

)

$

(2,644

)

$

(3,847

)

$

101,858

$

395,511

Profit

51,198

51,198

Other comprehensive income

860

3,511

4,371

4,371

Total comprehensive income

860

3,511

4,371

51,198

55,569

Share options exercised

25,766

(6,156

)

19,610

Restricted share units vested

21,547

(21,547

)

Deferred share units vested

810

(810

)

Performance share units vested

3,553

(3,553

)

Share-based payments

30,700

30,700

Shares repurchased

(5,455

)

(10,712

)

(44,855

)

(61,022

)

Change in obligation for share repurchases

6,668

6,668

Total shareholder transactions

52,889

(12,078

)

(44,855

)

(4,044

)

Balance, September 30, 2025

$

338,311

$

$

(343

)

$

867

$

524

$

108,201

$

447,036

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit

$

16,846

$

6,751

$

51,198

$

16,372

Items not affecting cash:

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

4,002

4,870

12,770

14,888

Amortization of intangible assets

854

1,339

2,491

3,994

Share-based payments

10,031

12,929

29,752

29,353

Net finance income

(2,980

)

(2,820

)

(8,069

)

(8,751

)

Income tax expense

5,361

3,337

14,858

8,028

Investment tax credits recoverable

(900

)

(2,909

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities

1,822

3,511

8,999

9,714

Interest received

3,635

2,199

9,606

10,387

Interest paid

(520

)

(436

)

(1,450

)

(1,277

)

Income taxes paid

(5,406

)

(835

)

(32,297

)

(4,703

)

33,645

29,945

87,858

75,096

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(747

)

(163

)

(5,015

)

(2,247

)

Purchase of short-term investments

(164,592

)

(21,891

)

(454,481

)

(238,760

)

Redemption of short-term investments

162,139

46,722

372,748

245,117

(3,200

)

24,668

(86,748

)

4,110

Cash flows used in financing activities

Payment of lease obligations

(1,424

)

(1,834

)

(4,367

)

(5,360

)

Repurchase of shares

(25,368

)

(20,875

)

(61,022

)

(78,282

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

794

2,276

19,610

13,584

(25,998

)

(20,433

)

(45,779

)

(70,058

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,447

34,180

(44,669

)

9,148

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

123,754

147,155

172,192

174,844

Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(1,725

)

1,893

(1,047

)

(764

)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

126,476

$

183,228

$

126,476

$

183,228

Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613

Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
mtatham@kinaxis.com
917-446-7227

Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kinaxis® Inc. ("Kinaxis" or the "Company") (TSX:KXS), a leading provider of supply chain orchestration solutions, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), as detailed in the Company's management information... Keep Reading...
Micro Logic to Help Kinaxis Accelerate AI Innovation Efforts for Supply Chain

Micro Logic to Help Kinaxis Accelerate AI Innovation Efforts for Supply Chain

Supply chain leader gains access to NVIDIA DGX platform, the world's most advanced AI system Micro Logic the leading sovereign cloud provider in Canada today announced it has been selected by Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, to help accelerate... Keep Reading...
Kinaxis Selected as Supply Chain Orchestration Solution by Intercos Group

Kinaxis Selected as Supply Chain Orchestration Solution by Intercos Group

World-leading Italian cosmetic company to gain full transparency across its global supply chain Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Intercos Group , one of the leading cosmetics contract manufacturers, has selected Kinaxis to... Keep Reading...
Leading Pharmaceutical Company Selects Kinaxis to Cure Supply Chain Headaches

Leading Pharmaceutical Company Selects Kinaxis to Cure Supply Chain Headaches

Kinaxis to drive supply chain efficiencies for Servier's targeted portfolio of lifesaving drugs Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Servier , a global independent pharmaceutical group, has selected Kinaxis to help... Keep Reading...
Kinaxis Announces Flo Rida as Music Headliner for Kinexions 2024

Kinaxis Announces Flo Rida as Music Headliner for Kinexions 2024

Hip-hop hitmaker will take the stage at the premier supply chain conference of the year Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that multi-platinum hip-hop artist Flo Rida will take center stage at Kinexions, the company's annual... Keep Reading...

