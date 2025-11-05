Kinaxis Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

- Company increases SaaS and Adjusted EBITDA 1 guidance after record Q3, ARR 2 growth accelerates
- Q3 SaaS revenue grows 17% (constant currency 1 15%), ARR 2 grows 17% (constant currency 1 17%)
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 hits record level, and Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 remains strong at 25%
- Initial Maestro Agents launched to enhance value for customers, new revenue stream for Kinaxis
Kinaxis ® (TSX:KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.
"Our momentum continues as record new business for a third quarter drove accelerated ARR growth and allows us to confidently target even stronger results for fiscal 2025. Our AI-powered orchestration message is resonating well with exciting new global brands, the installed base, and business partners looking to work with a leader in the supply chain space" said Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer at Kinaxis . "We just launched our initial Maestro Agents, which creates the opportunity for a new revenue stream for Kinaxis and allows for faster and better outcomes for our customers. One early adopter of the agents, a top-10 global pharmaceutical company, boosted planner productivity as much as tenfold in its work to identify inventory risks. We will be rolling out additional capabilities in coming months, reflecting a strong AI product pipeline."
Q3 2025 Highlights
|
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
|
Q3 2025
|
Q3 2024
|
Change
|
Total Revenue
|
134,592
|
121,528
|
11%
|
(constant currency 1 )
|
132,296
|
9%
|
SaaS
|
91,955
|
78,621
|
17%
|
(constant currency 1 )
|
90,509
|
15%
|
Subscription term licenses
|
79
|
2,250
|
(96)%
|
Professional services
|
37,022
|
35,471
|
4%
|
Maintenance and support
|
5,536
|
5,186
|
7%
|
Gross profit
|
85,949
|
76,365
|
13%
|
Margin
|
64%
|
63%
|
Profit
|
16,846
|
6,751
|
150%
|
Per diluted share
|
$0.58
|
$0.23
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
33,922
|
30,013
|
13%
|
Margin
|
25%
|
25%
|
|
Cash from operating activities
|
33,645
|
29,945
|
12%
|
(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" and constant currency metrics are non-IFRS measures that are not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. These measures as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.
Key Performance Indicators
The company's Annual Recurring Revenue 2 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose to $407 million at the end of the quarter, or 17% growth as-reported and 17% in constant currency 1 .
|
$USD millions
|
Q3 2025
|
Q3 2024
|
Change
|
Annual recurring revenue 2
|
407
|
347
|
17%
|
(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.
The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at September 30, 2025.
|
$USD millions
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027 and later
|
Total
|
SaaS
|
92.3
|
314.5
|
403.2
|
810.0
|
Maintenance and support
|
5.3
|
14.6
|
15.3
|
35.2
|
Subscription term licenses
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
—
|
0.9
|
Total
|
98.4
|
329.2
|
418.5
|
846.1
Financial Guidance
Kinaxis is updating its fiscal 2025 financial guidance, as follows.
|
|
FY 2025 Guidance
|
Total revenue
|
$535-550 million
|
Constant currency 1
|
$535-550 million
|
|
SaaS
|
15-17% growth
|
Constant currency 1
|
14-16% growth
|
|
Subscription term license
|
$15-16 million
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1 margin
|
24-26%
|
|
"Q3 was an outstanding quarter for Kinaxis. Ongoing strength in winning new business positions us well to exit 2025 with a higher ARR growth rate than we did last year, and to target our normalized 25% adjusted EBITDA target a full year ahead of plan. Our updated subscription term license revenue guidance reflects our success converting on-premise business to SaaS, so customers can take advantage of exciting new innovations that are only available in our cloud environments," said Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer at Kinaxis . "Overall, I am very pleased with the momentum in our business. We've been successful in simultaneously improving growth and profitability in recent quarters, which is testimony to demand in our space, and our company-wide efforts to achieve scalability and focus on our very best opportunities."
Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Conference Call
Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, November 6, 2025, to discuss these results. Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer and chair, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.
|
DATE:
|
|
Thursday, November 6, 2025
|
TIME:
|
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|
CALL REGISTRATION:
|
|
WEBCAST
|
|
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/875765587 (available for three months)
About Kinaxis Inc.
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Non-IFRS Measures
This press release makes reference to Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-IFRS financial measures, as well as Adjusted EBITDA margin which expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. We use these measures to provide investors with supplemental information on our operating performance and to highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Providing these non-IFRS measures provides useful information because they portray the financial results of the Company before certain expenses that do not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by management. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and to determine components of employee compensation.
Adjusted Profit represents profit adjusted to exclude the changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, special charges, and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA represents profit adjusted to exclude the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, our equity compensation plans, special charges, non-recurring items, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange loss (gain) and net finance (income) expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin expresses Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Our definitions of Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from those used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
|
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
(In thousands of USD)
|
|
(In thousands of USD)
|
Profit
|
|
16,846
|
|
|
|
6,751
|
|
|
51,198
|
|
|
|
16,372
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
10,031
|
|
|
|
12,929
|
|
|
29,752
|
|
|
|
29,353
|
|
Special charges (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
Non-recurring item (2)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,320
|
|
Adjusted profit
|
|
26,877
|
|
|
|
22,876
|
|
|
80,950
|
|
|
|
56,219
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
5,361
|
|
|
|
3,337
|
|
|
14,858
|
|
|
|
8,028
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4,856
|
|
|
|
6,209
|
|
|
15,261
|
|
|
|
18,882
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
(192
|
)
|
|
|
411
|
|
|
(2,205
|
)
|
|
|
245
|
|
Net finance income
|
|
(2,980
|
)
|
|
|
(2,820
|
)
|
|
(8,069
|
)
|
|
|
(8,751
|
)
|
|
|
7,045
|
|
|
|
7,137
|
|
|
19,845
|
|
|
|
18,404
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
33,922
|
|
|
|
30,013
|
|
|
100,795
|
|
|
|
74,623
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
Note:
|
(1) Costs associated with business transformation activities.
|
(2) Costs associated with the restructuring initiative
We also present certain IFRS measures, SaaS revenue and total revenue, and non-IFRS supplementary measures, ARR, under constant currency. We believe that presenting these measures under constant currency provides a useful framework for assessing estimates of how our business would have performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. The presentation of financial results under constant currency is considered to be a non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies (including our peers). For SaaS revenue and total revenue under constant currency, results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars ("USD") are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period. For constant currency ARR, we convert all non-USD-denominated recurring subscription amounts at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period, rather than the exchange rates in effect at the end of the current period. The outlook for constant currency SaaS revenue growth rate is derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates expected during the guidance period. We believe the presentation of the above results and metrics, and applicable related growth rates, adjusted for constant currency facilitates the corresponding year-over-year comparisons.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook include statements as to our expectations for:
- growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2025;
- SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2025; and
- contracted revenue in future periods, including 2025, 2026 and 2027 and later.
This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.
In particular, our guidance for 2025 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2025, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
- the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
- maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;
- anticipated trends, standards and challenges in our business and the markets we operate in;
- fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and
- with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.
Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2025, 2026 and 2027 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
- the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.
These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 26, 2025, and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated February 26, 2025, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Our actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook. Forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information and financial outlook are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, future-oriented financial information or financial outlook whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
SOURCE: Kinaxis Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
|
|
September 30,
2025
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
126,476
|
$
|
172,192
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
207,891
|
|
126,307
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
146,417
|
|
156,394
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
18,825
|
|
18,244
|
|
|
|
499,609
|
|
473,137
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
Unbilled receivables
|
|
1,043
|
|
1,448
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
1,058
|
|
867
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
2,297
|
|
2,072
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
16,343
|
|
11,016
|
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
|
34,792
|
|
32,005
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
30,052
|
|
32,486
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
44,715
|
|
46,705
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
11,664
|
|
12,865
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
76,625
|
|
72,735
|
|
|
|
218,589
|
|
212,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
718,198
|
$
|
685,336
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
65,849
|
$
|
94,913
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
151,246
|
|
140,008
|
|
Lease obligations
|
|
5,916
|
|
5,587
|
|
|
|
223,011
|
|
240,508
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
Lease obligations
|
|
43,078
|
|
43,348
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
5,073
|
|
5,969
|
|
|
|
48,151
|
|
49,317
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
338,311
|
|
285,422
|
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
—
|
|
12,078
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
524
|
|
(3,847
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
108,201
|
|
101,858
|
|
|
|
447,036
|
|
395,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
718,198
|
$
|
685,336
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$
|
134,592
|
|
$
|
121,528
|
|
$
|
403,795
|
$
|
359,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
48,643
|
|
|
45,163
|
|
|
143,776
|
|
139,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
85,949
|
|
|
76,365
|
|
|
260,019
|
|
219,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
26,440
|
|
|
22,639
|
|
|
86,867
|
|
74,907
|
|
Research and development
|
|
23,829
|
|
|
21,137
|
|
|
68,393
|
|
66,343
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
16,658
|
|
|
24,977
|
|
|
49,065
|
|
62,489
|
|
|
|
66,927
|
|
|
68,753
|
|
|
204,325
|
|
203,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,022
|
|
|
7,612
|
|
|
55,694
|
|
15,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
192
|
|
|
(411
|
)
|
|
2,205
|
|
(245
|
)
|
Net finance and other income
|
|
2,993
|
|
|
2,887
|
|
|
8,157
|
|
8,903
|
|
|
|
3,185
|
|
|
2,476
|
|
|
10,362
|
|
8,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
22,207
|
|
|
10,088
|
|
|
66,056
|
|
24,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
5,361
|
|
|
3,337
|
|
|
14,858
|
|
8,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
16,846
|
|
|
6,751
|
|
|
51,198
|
|
16,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations
|
|
(499
|
)
|
|
3,053
|
|
|
3,511
|
|
1,097
|
|
Change in valuation of cash flow hedges
|
|
(1,314
|
)
|
|
463
|
|
|
860
|
|
(255
|
)
|
|
|
(1,813
|
)
|
|
3,516
|
|
|
4,371
|
|
842
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$
|
15,033
|
|
$
|
10,267
|
|
$
|
55,569
|
$
|
17,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
Weighted average number of basic Common Shares
|
|
28,229,298
|
|
|
28,226,878
|
|
|
28,198,655
|
|
28,286,208
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares
|
|
28,842,164
|
|
|
28,812,999
|
|
|
28,909,065
|
|
28,946,558
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
Share
capital
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Cash flow
hedges
|
Currency
translation
adjustments
|
Total
|
Retained
earnings
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2023
|
$
|
307,327
|
|
$
|
44,339
|
|
$
|
441
|
|
$
|
919
|
|
$
|
1,360
|
|
$
|
101,802
|
|
$
|
454,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
56
|
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,644
|
)
|
|
(3,563
|
)
|
|
(5,207
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,207
|
)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,644
|
)
|
|
(3,563
|
)
|
|
(5,207
|
)
|
|
56
|
|
|
(5,151
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share options exercised
|
|
28,065
|
|
|
(6,512
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
21,553
|
|
Restricted share units vested
|
|
14,992
|
|
|
(14,992
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred share units vested
|
|
1,396
|
|
|
(1,396
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Performance share units vested
|
|
5,533
|
|
|
(5,533
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
—
|
|
|
40,723
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
40,723
|
|
Shares repurchased
|
|
(53,727
|
)
|
|
(44,551
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(98,278
|
)
|
Obligations related to share repurchases
|
|
(18,164
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(18,164
|
)
|
Total shareholder transactions
|
|
(21,905
|
)
|
|
(32,261
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(54,166
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2024
|
$
|
285,422
|
|
$
|
12,078
|
|
$
|
(1,203
|
)
|
$
|
(2,644
|
)
|
$
|
(3,847
|
)
|
$
|
101,858
|
|
$
|
395,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
51,198
|
|
|
51,198
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
3,511
|
|
|
4,371
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,371
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
860
|
|
|
3,511
|
|
|
4,371
|
|
|
51,198
|
|
|
55,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share options exercised
|
|
25,766
|
|
|
(6,156
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
19,610
|
|
Restricted share units vested
|
|
21,547
|
|
|
(21,547
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred share units vested
|
|
810
|
|
|
(810
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Performance share units vested
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
(3,553
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
—
|
|
|
30,700
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
30,700
|
|
Shares repurchased
|
|
(5,455
|
)
|
|
(10,712
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(44,855
|
)
|
|
(61,022
|
)
|
Change in obligation for share repurchases
|
|
6,668
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,668
|
|
Total shareholder transactions
|
|
52,889
|
|
|
(12,078
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(44,855
|
)
|
|
(4,044
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, September 30, 2025
|
$
|
338,311
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
(343
|
)
|
$
|
867
|
|
$
|
524
|
|
$
|
108,201
|
|
$
|
447,036
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
$
|
16,846
|
|
$
|
6,751
|
|
$
|
51,198
|
|
$
|
16,372
|
|
Items not affecting cash:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
|
|
4,002
|
|
|
4,870
|
|
|
12,770
|
|
|
14,888
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
854
|
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
2,491
|
|
|
3,994
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
10,031
|
|
|
12,929
|
|
|
29,752
|
|
|
29,353
|
|
Net finance income
|
|
(2,980
|
)
|
|
(2,820
|
)
|
|
(8,069
|
)
|
|
(8,751
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
5,361
|
|
|
3,337
|
|
|
14,858
|
|
|
8,028
|
|
Investment tax credits recoverable
|
|
—
|
|
|
(900
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,909
|
)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
3,511
|
|
|
8,999
|
|
|
9,714
|
|
Interest received
|
|
3,635
|
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
9,606
|
|
|
10,387
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
(436
|
)
|
|
(1,450
|
)
|
|
(1,277
|
)
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
(5,406
|
)
|
|
(835
|
)
|
|
(32,297
|
)
|
|
(4,703
|
)
|
|
|
33,645
|
|
|
29,945
|
|
|
87,858
|
|
|
75,096
|
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(747
|
)
|
|
(163
|
)
|
|
(5,015
|
)
|
|
(2,247
|
)
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
|
(164,592
|
)
|
|
(21,891
|
)
|
|
(454,481
|
)
|
|
(238,760
|
)
|
Redemption of short-term investments
|
|
162,139
|
|
|
46,722
|
|
|
372,748
|
|
|
245,117
|
|
|
|
(3,200
|
)
|
|
24,668
|
|
|
(86,748
|
)
|
|
4,110
|
|
Cash flows used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
|
(1,424
|
)
|
|
(1,834
|
)
|
|
(4,367
|
)
|
|
(5,360
|
)
|
Repurchase of shares
|
|
(25,368
|
)
|
|
(20,875
|
)
|
|
(61,022
|
)
|
|
(78,282
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
794
|
|
|
2,276
|
|
|
19,610
|
|
|
13,584
|
|
|
|
(25,998
|
)
|
|
(20,433
|
)
|
|
(45,779
|
)
|
|
(70,058
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
4,447
|
|
|
34,180
|
|
|
(44,669
|
)
|
|
9,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
123,754
|
|
|
147,155
|
|
|
172,192
|
|
|
174,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,725
|
)
|
|
1,893
|
|
|
(1,047
|
)
|
|
(764
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
126,476
|
|
$
|
183,228
|
|
$
|
126,476
|
|
$
|
183,228
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105638834/en/
Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613
Media Relations
Matt Tatham | Kinaxis
mtatham@kinaxis.com
917-446-7227