Kinaxis Accelerates Agentic Era for Supply Chain Orchestration with the Launch of Maestro Agents

AI agents that plan with you, not just for you, empower the customer journey to a next generation of the adaptive supply chain
Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS,OTC:KXSCF), a global leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced Maestro Agents , marking the next milestone in AI-enabled decision intelligence for supply chains. Now available to Kinaxis customers and embedded natively in Kinaxis Maestro®, these AI-powered context aware digital co-workers help planners move faster from issue to action, turning disruption into opportunity, and strengthening the resilience of the supply chains that power the global economy.
"Kinaxis agents are already helping our planning team collaborate more effectively with customers and contract manufacturers," said John Finnigan, Senior Director, Advanced Planning at Jabil. "With human-in-the-loop safeguards, we're reaching decisions faster today and see strong potential to build a more resilient and networked supply chain."
Maestro Agents advance the customer journey from conversational AI to decision-based agentic supply chain orchestration. Unlike generic AI assistants that sit outside the process, Maestro Agents are embedded in live planning environments where they understand context, constraints, and trade-offs to plan with you, not for you. With Maestro Agents now live, Kinaxis will continue to expand the Maestro ecosystem with Maestro Agent Studio (now in limited availability) and the arrival of an agent marketplace in 2026, guiding customers through a phased path to realize the full potential of AI-driven orchestration.
"Today's supply chains operate within an environment of constant volatility. Resilience and adaptability are no longer aspirational - they are mission-critical," said Andrew Bell, Chief Product Officer at Kinaxis. "Maestro Agents bring explainable AI into the moments that matter for supply chain leaders and practitioners. As our customers continue to coordinate across processes and grow an ecosystem of Kinaxis and partner-built agents, now they can unlock new levels of speed, resilience, and adaptability."
Proven Value in Real-World Supply Chains
Early adopters describe Maestro Agents as game-changing by cutting hours of manual work and giving planners confidence to act faster with AI that understands their world.
"Flexibility and guardrails are essential if companies are going to trust and scale AI," said Eric Thompson, Research Director, IDC. "With Maestro Agents, Kinaxis is showing what practical, explainable AI looks like in enterprise operations by embedding agentic capabilities directly into live planning environments so organizations can test, learn, and grow safely and effectively."
Built to bring decision intelligence into the moment work happens, Maestro Agents turn analysis into action right inside the planning environment. For supply chain planners, they can now rely on agents to:
- Bring AI into daily work by analyzing live data, flagging issues, and recommending next-best actions directly within Maestro, helping planners move from problem to decision in seconds.
- Synthesize and unpack real-world constraints by factoring in supplier capacity, inventory levels, production schedules, and customer priorities to deliver recommendations that are achievable and aligned with business goals.
- Make AI explainable and trustworthy with human-in-the-loop guardrails and clear reasoning that show why each action is recommended.
- Free up time for higher-value work by automating reporting and routine analysis, enabling planners to focus on strategic decisions that improve performance and resilience and transforming how planners respond to disruption and make decisions in real time.
Customers are already leveraging the robust capabilities of Maestro Agents, and several enterprise organizations have proven how investments in early innovation are delivering significant real-world value within their supply chain environments:
- A top-10 global pharmaceutical company boosted planner productivity by up to 10×, cutting the steps to identify inventory risks from 40 clicks to just 4 and surfacing insights in seconds instead of minutes or hours, driving significant efficiency gains across its planning process.
- One of the world's largest electronics manufacturers streamlined its reporting processes, cutting manual effort and empowering planners to save over 30 hours per month. With this time back, they were able to focus on higher-value initiatives that improved on-time delivery and elevated customer satisfaction.
These innovations represent the next step toward a connected, adaptive future where AI and human expertise orchestrate the world's supply chains together.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .
