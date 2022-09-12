Fintech Investing News

Free digital event hosted by Intuit QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mailchimp to learn how culture and community foster growth

To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is hosting a free online roundtable for consumers and small business owners on Thursday, September 15 with leading Latino entertainers, entrepreneurs and financial experts for a candid conversation about the important role that culture and community play in reaching personal and professional growth goals.

WHO: Centered on the month's theme, "Unidos We Grow," this free event will feature:

Attendees can register for free here .

WHY: Despite new research from Intuit QuickBooks showing many Latinos feel they can achieve their financial goals, new challenges are emerging. Inflation, above all, is the number-one financial threat they face.

An overwhelming majority (91%) of Latino consumers note that they are able to achieve some or all of their long-term financial goals. This percentage is even higher among Latino business owners, with 96% saying they are able to achieve some or all of their goals.

Latino entrepreneurs are quick to recognize the contributions of both their families and communities to their success: 95% give credit to their family for their career success, and 95% have also benefited from the support of their local community.

Still, 62% of Latinos surveyed indicated that they would benefit from more help to achieve their financial goals and just 7% feel they have enough money to plan for retirement.

WHEN: The first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHAT: "Unidos We Grow" Roundtable: How Culture and Community Foster Growth.

Panelists will share their personal insights of how embracing their culture and community have helped them succeed, inspiring attendees with their real stories of growth fueled by authenticity and connection. Attendees will also gain practical advice about how their community can serve as a resource while striving to meet their personal and professional growth goals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information about the "Unidos We Grow" Roundtable: How culture and community foster growth and to register for the event, go here .

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit QuickBooks:
Lyda Scrogings
Lyda_Scrogings@intuit.com

Jen Garcia
Jeng@accesstheagency.com

FIS Ranks First in 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings

Key facts:

  • FIS takes top ranking in the 2022 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Rankings.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has ranked first in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings . The ranking features the top 100 global providers of financial technology based on prior-year revenue. FIS has been first in the IDC FinTech rankings for nine of the past 12 years.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Why Consider Fintech Investing? (Updated 2022)

Why Consider Fintech Investing? (Updated 2022)

The digitization of the financial industry has accelerated in recent years, and investment in fintech has emerged as an attractive wealth-building opportunity for investors.

In 2021, global fintech investment totaled US$210 billion, according to KPMG. “Expansion” is the word the firm used to describe the fintech market for the year, as that figure was double the previous year's investment.

KPMG attributes 2021’s success to growing deal sizes in a wide variety of fintech subsectors — from cryptocurrencies and blockchain to wealthtech and cybersecurity.

PayPal Appoints John Kim as Chief Product Officer

Former President of Expedia Marketplace Brings Extensive Product Management and Technical Experience to PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that John Kim will join the company as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective September 26, 2022 . Kim brings unique skills and experience building foundational consumer products and marketplaces from the ground up. Throughout his career, he has driven innovative product development to compete and win in rapidly evolving and competitive markets. Kim succeeds current CPO, Mark Britto who will remain with PayPal for a transition period, before retiring at the end of this year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Hosts Annual Investor Day on Sept. 29

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 29 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA.

Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Clatterbuck will be joined by other business leaders to discuss Intuit's strategy for fiscal year 2023. The company's fiscal year runs from August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs TMT Conference on September 13.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Accountants Launches Intuit Tax Advisor Integrating Tax Prep and Advisory

Tax prep and advisory are now streamlined into a simple, automated tool to save time and scale planning

Today, INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is announcing Intuit Tax Advisor (ITA), a new, convenient insights tool for tax professionals to deliver tax advisory services. Intuit Tax Advisor seamlessly integrates with Intuit Accountant software, Lacerte and ProConnect Tax, to provide insights and strategies for the tax professional's clients.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

