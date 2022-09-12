Free digital event hosted by Intuit QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mailchimp to learn how culture and community foster growth
To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is hosting a free online roundtable for consumers and small business owners on Thursday, September 15 with leading Latino entertainers, entrepreneurs and financial experts for a candid conversation about the important role that culture and community play in reaching personal and professional growth goals.
WHO: Centered on the month's theme, "Unidos We Grow," this free event will feature:
- George Lopez , actor, author and philanthropist
- Soledad O'Brien , award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, and host of the weekly syndicated political talk show, Matter of Fact as moderator
- Kathy Cano-Murillo , Creative-preneur and author, CEO of Crafty Chica LLC
- Brittney Castro , certified financial planner
- Andres De Oliveira , renowned chef
Attendees can register for free here .
WHY: Despite new research from Intuit QuickBooks showing many Latinos feel they can achieve their financial goals, new challenges are emerging. Inflation, above all, is the number-one financial threat they face.
An overwhelming majority (91%) of Latino consumers note that they are able to achieve some or all of their long-term financial goals. This percentage is even higher among Latino business owners, with 96% saying they are able to achieve some or all of their goals.
Latino entrepreneurs are quick to recognize the contributions of both their families and communities to their success: 95% give credit to their family for their career success, and 95% have also benefited from the support of their local community.
Still, 62% of Latinos surveyed indicated that they would benefit from more help to achieve their financial goals and just 7% feel they have enough money to plan for retirement.
WHEN: The first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
WHAT: "Unidos We Grow" Roundtable: How Culture and Community Foster Growth.
Panelists will share their personal insights of how embracing their culture and community have helped them succeed, inspiring attendees with their real stories of growth fueled by authenticity and connection. Attendees will also gain practical advice about how their community can serve as a resource while striving to meet their personal and professional growth goals.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
For more information about the "Unidos We Grow" Roundtable: How culture and community foster growth and to register for the event, go here .
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .
Intuit QuickBooks:
Lyda Scrogings
Lyda_Scrogings@intuit.com
Jen Garcia
Jeng@accesstheagency.com