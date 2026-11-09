Jericho Energy Ventures to Participate in Cantor Convergence 4th Annual Crypto and AI Infrastructure Conference

Jericho Energy Ventures to Participate in Cantor Convergence 4th Annual Crypto and AI Infrastructure Conference

TULSA, OK AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTCID:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Cantor Convergence 4th Annual Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference, taking place November 10-12, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, in Miami Beach, Florida.

James Lovely, Director of Finance at JEV, will be attending the conference and available for one-on-one meetings with investors, industry participants and other interested parties to discuss the Company's business, strategic initiatives and growing focus on energy-powered AI infrastructure opportunities in Oklahoma.

Interested parties wishing to arrange a meeting with Jericho Energy Ventures are encouraged to contact James directly at james@jerichoenergyventures.com.

Conference Details:

  • Event: Cantor Convergence 4th Annual Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference
  • Dates: November 10-12, 2026
  • Location: The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach
  • Conference Website: https://events.cantor.com/convergence/

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is uniquely positioned at the nexus of energy and AI infrastructure. Leveraging our long-producing oil and gas joint venture assets and robust Oklahoma infrastructure, JEV is deploying scalable, on-site power solutions to build cutting-edge build-to-suit AI Data Centers. With direct access to abundant, low-cost natural gas, JEV delivers efficient, high-performance energy solutions -- reducing waste, maximizing output, and unlocking long-term value in the rapidly converging AI and energy markets. For more information, please visit JerichoEnergyVentures.com.

CONTACT:
Brian Williamson, CEO, or
Adam Rabiner, Investor Relations
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.
T: +1 604-343-4534
E: investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions and projections regarding future events, business performance and strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "potential," "continue," "advance," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development of the Company's AI infrastructure platform and AI data center initiatives; the activities, plans and prospects of the Jericho-affiliated Oklahoma AI Ventures LLC joint venture; the advancement of development rights and infrastructure opportunities in Oklahoma; the optimization, expansion and economics of the Company's oil and gas assets; the anticipated benefits of management and board appointments; the Company's growth strategy; and the existence, timing or impact of potential future catalysts and business opportunities.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability of the Company and its partners to execute on strategic initiatives; the availability of financing and capital; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; regulatory approvals; infrastructure and power availability; technological, operational and development risks associated with AI data center projects; competitive factors; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release. However, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Jericho undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.



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