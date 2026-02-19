Jeep® Brand Cuts Through the Cold With Gladiator Whitecap, the Next Mission in the 'Convoy' Campaign

-

  • Second mission in the Jeep® brand's Gladiator "Convoy" campaign, following Shadow Ops
  • Heritage-theme, two-tone execution inspired by Jeep brand legacy
  • Available across Gladiator Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave and Mojave X trims, starting at only $495 MSRP

Jeep® brand continues its mission-driven Convoy campaign with the debut of the 2026 Jeep Gladiator Whitecap, a heritage-inspired special edition that celebrates Jeep's legendary roots through a bold, unmistakable design. Following the stealth-forward Gladiator Shadow Ops, Whitecap adds a modern interpretation to heritage-inspired colorways, honoring more than eight decades of off-road leadership with a timeless two-tone look.

"As the second mission in our Convoy campaign, the Jeep Gladiator Whitecap acknowledges where we've been," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "It offers a clear nod to Jeep heritage, rooted in 1941, and built for today's adventurers who value authenticity, individuality and real capability. We continue to listen to our customers, and their feedback is guiding us toward offering more colors, more customization and more flexibility across the lineup."

Inspired by the earliest Jeep vehicles, Gladiator Whitecap pays tribute to the brand's origins with a distinctive two-tone execution that feels both classic and trail-ready. Designed to stand out on the road and on the trail, Whitecap brings heritage to the forefront without compromising the freedom, utility and capability that define Jeep Gladiator.

Signature exterior elements include:

  • Bright White painted roof
  • Bright White painted iconic seven-slot grille
  • Bright White 1941 side-stripe decal
  • Bright White hood decal on Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave and Mojave X

Core Jeep Gladiator capability remains a key differentiator, with an unsurpassed 7,700-lb towing capacity, a maximum payload of 1,720 lbs, a 5-foot steel bed with integrated tie-downs and an easy-lift tailgate, as well as available lockable and removable rear-seat storage bins for added interior flexibility, and it remains the only open-air pickup in the industry with a removable roof and doors, a feature unique to the Jeep brand.

Built from Gladiator Sahara, Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave and Mojave X, Whitecap offers customers the flexibility to choose the capability that best fits their lifestyle, whether that's daily driving, extreme off-road adventures or high-speed desert performance.

For model-year 2026, updates across the Gladiator lineup strengthen overall value, adding new features and refinements that make it an even more capable choice for those seeking off-road capability.

The Jeep Gladiator Whitecap will be available at dealerships nationwide later this spring with a starting MSRP of $495 on Sahara, Rubicon X and Mojave X, and $495 on Rubicon and Mojave (when equipped with body-color fender flares and body-color Freedom Top).

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-cuts-through-the-cold-with-gladiator-whitecap-the-next-mission-in-the-convoy-campaign-302692865.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

stellantis-nvstlanyse-stla
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

Related News

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

gold investing

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation