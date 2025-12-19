Jeep® Brand Adds Sahara Trim to Gladiator Lineup for the First Time, Combining Rugged Capability with Premium Everyday Comfort at Exceptional Value

-

  • Sahara trim joins the Jeep® Gladiator lineup, honoring the Sahara nameplate introduced in 1988
  • Distinctive exterior design featuring body-color fender flares and body-color three-piece hardtop, standard LED headlamps and fog lamps
  • 18-inch aluminum wheels with all-season tires for confident traction on pavement or trail, plus an option to upgrade to all-terrain tires at no cost (late availability)
  • Interior boasts premium McKinley leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats and heated steering wheel, 7-inch driver cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen
  • MSRP of $2,210 from a typically equipped Sport S, representing a 53 percent value add

The Jeep® brand is expanding its legendary Jeep Gladiator lineup as it welcomes the Saraha trim for the first time, delivering a new blend of authentic Jeep capability and everyday comfort. Inspired by the Sahara nameplate, which first appeared in 1988, the 2026 Jeep Gladiator Sahara offers a bold look and practical features for drivers who want rugged strength with a refined edge.

The Jeep Gladiator Sahara combines Jeep brand's go-anywhere spirit with features designed for year-round versatility. From its distinctive body-color accents to its comfort-focused interior, this new trim is engineered for those who demand capability without sacrificing convenience.

Key standard features include:

  • Body-color fender flares and body-color three-piece hardtop
  • 18-inch aluminum wheels with all-season tires for confident traction on pavement or trail, plus an option to upgrade to all-terrain tires at no cost (late availability)
  • McKinley leather-trimmed seating surfaces, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 7-inch driver cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen
  • LED headlamps and fog lamps, remote start and remote keyless entry, plus advanced tech for connectivity and control

The 2026 Jeep Gladiator Sahara trim is available to order now, starting at $47,125 (excluding $1,995 destination), which includes $4,685 in content from a Gladiator Sport S, for only $2,210 MSRP (53 percent value add). Customers can build and price their Gladiator Sahara at Jeep.com or visit their local Jeep dealer.

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep 
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-adds-sahara-trim-to-gladiator-lineup-for-the-first-time-combining-rugged-capability-with-premium-everyday-comfort-at-exceptional-value-302647155.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stellantis NVSTLANYSE:STLA
STLA
The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high quality manganese concentrate and high purity manganese products for traditional and new energy markets.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Half Year Report. Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) is the operator of the Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project) which hosts Australia’s largest onshore manganese resource with current JORC... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Quarterly Highlights High Purity Manganese Key Offtake and Financing Agreement Signed: Element 25 Ltd (E25) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (Stellantis) sign... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 signs Offtake and Project Financing Agreement with Global Mobility Provider Stellantis

Element 25 to supply battery-grade manganese sulphate to support Stellantis’ EV strategy under world-first upstream investment by a top-tier automaker into a listed manganese company.

Element 25 Limited (E25 or the Company) (ASX:E25) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement (Agreement) with Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) to supply battery-grade high purity, manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from E25’s proposed USA-based HPMSM processing facility (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

Related News

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends for Platinum in 2026

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million

Silver Outlook: World Edition

silver investing

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Silver Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Investing

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy