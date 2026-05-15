Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Senior Credit Facilities Refinancing

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Senior Credit Facilities Refinancing

Amended Credit Agreement Provides up to $800 Million of Availability

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL,OTC:JWLLF) today announced an amendment and restatement of its existing senior credit facilities pursuant to a third amended and restated credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders (the " Credit Agreement ").

The Credit Agreement extends the maturity date of the credit facilities to May 14, 2031 and provides increased availability of up to $800 million under revolving credit facilities together with an expanded accordion feature, allowing an increase to the credit facilities of up to $400 million, providing for future growth opportunities.

"The successful refinancing of our credit facilities reflects the strength of our business and the confidence of our lending partners," said Chris Snowden, Chief Financial Officer of Jamieson Wellness. "This transaction provides us with greater flexibility to support future organic growth initiatives and evaluate potential M&A opportunities, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation."

The syndicate is led by Bank of Montreal as Administrative Agent and includes BMO Capital Markets, National Bank of Canada, RBC Capital Markets and The Bank of Nova Scotia as Co-Lead Arrangers and Joint-Bookrunners.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Investor Relations and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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