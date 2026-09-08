IonQ and Congruity360 Partner to Enhance Quantum-Safe Protection

$8.18 million deployment is one of the largest commercial quantum-security agreements in the United States to date
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry, and Congruity360, a leading unstructured data management and governance provider, today announced an $8.18 million agreement. Under the collaboration, Congruity360 will broaden its enterprise data management platform with a quantum-safe network using IONQ's PQC and QKD appliances, protecting sensitive enterprise data for clients across the U.S. This is among the largest commercial quantum security agreements announced in the U.S.
"The White House's June 2026 executive order pulls federal post-quantum deadlines forward to 2030 and extends them to contractors," said Jordan Shapiro, President of Quantum Platform at IonQ. "Congruity360 is integrating IonQ's quantum key distribution (QKD) on top of post-quantum cryptography to protect data that must stay confidential long after those deadlines pass. Congruity360 serves customers in finance, healthcare and insurance, legal services, manufacturing, defense, and higher education. These sectors face the strictest data-protection obligations and the longest data retention requirements."
Under the agreement, IonQ will provide its Clavis quantum key distribution (QKD) pairs and Solteris Network Appliances to Congruity360. Together they form a network that protects data as it moves between locations.
"As the leader in unstructured data management, Congruity360 understands the threats CISOs face every day. With the accelerating advance toward Artificial General Intelligence, cyber security must evolve faster than most businesses are ready for. Congruity360's collaboration with IonQ brings security to the forefront of every data management decision and allows us to pioneer the next phase of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)," said Brian Davidson, CEO of Congruity360.
This latest agreement extends IonQ's work deploying quantum-safe networks across public and private sectors. Earlier this year, IonQ and Florida LambdaRail announced plans for a statewide quantum-safe network initiative. IonQ has also completed quantum-resistant network upgrades in Switzerland in collaboration with Cisco, and delivered one of the largest operational QKD networks in Europe.
About Congruity360
Congruity360 is an AI-driven unstructured data management and governance provider. It delivers actionable insight across an organization's full data estate - on-premises, cloud, and hybrid - analyzing data at petabyte scale in days, not weeks or months. That insight helps organizations reduce risk, control costs, and prepare their data for AI. Learn more at www.congruity360.com .
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc . [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IONQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the IONQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance .
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Our quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com .
Note to Investors Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expansion of quantum communications technologies and quantum networks. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "build," "strengthen," "expand," "pending," "look forward," "accelerate," "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "confident" and other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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