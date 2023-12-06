Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is pleased to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, its flagship publication.

Since 2019, InvestingNews.com.au has been INN's hub for Australia-focused content, and the company is excited to merge this website with InvestingNews.com. This strategic decision allows users to access all INN's content through one streamlined website, and marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to serving a global audience.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, a pivotal step in our ongoing goal of educating investors and connecting them with opportunities," said CEO Nick Smith. "This consolidation not only simplifies the user experience, but also makes all of INN's content easily accessible to investors across the world."

INN invites users to explore the enhanced features of InvestingNews.com and discover the benefits of this integration firsthand. These include:

  • Streamlined access — The integration provides users with a seamless transition to a unified platform, eliminating the need to navigate between multiple websites.
  • Comprehensive contentInvestingNews.com now combines the strengths of both platforms, offering a more comprehensive range of investing content. From market trends to expert analysis, users can benefit from a wealth of information, all in one place.
  • Enhanced user experience — The consolidation of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com is designed to enhance the overall user experience. With a user-friendly interface and improved navigation, investors can enjoy a more intuitive, efficient and customizable journey through the platform.
  • Trust and reliabilityInvestingNews.com and InvestingNews.com.au are both trusted sources for investing content, and this integration further solidifies INN's commitment to delivering reliable and trustworthy information. Users can continue to rely on INN for accurate and timely financial insights, now in a single place.

About the Investing News Network:

The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resource, tech, life science and cannabis sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.

For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com.

Contact:

David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com

resource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group

Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement

Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised$0.6m (before costs) through the placement (“the Placement”) of 10m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 (“Placement Shares”). The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A on 18 December 2023.
Keep reading...Show less
Rewards Minerals Limited

Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project

Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.

Keep reading...Show less
James Bay Minerals

Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada

James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) (“James Bay Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has generated a significant number of high-priority LCT pegmatite targets across its Aqua Property. The targets were identified following assessment of the airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography recently flown by Perron Hudon Belanger (PHB) across the Company’s La Grande Project and Troilus Projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

CARBONXT Launches a Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer and Placement to Raise up to $2.94M

Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has decided to launch a capital raise comprising of a placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing shareholders (Offer) to raise approximately $2.94m.
Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Carbonxt Group Limited (‘CG1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CG1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Gold (ASX:MPG)

Many Peaks Gold: Exploring Mining-friendly Jurisdictions to Meet Growing Demand for Critical Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Hole Delivers Thick and High Grades - Exercise of Bluebush Ionic Clay REE Option

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) – Trading Halt

HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement

Related News

Copper Investing

Diamond Hole Delivers Thick and High Grades - Exercise of Bluebush Ionic Clay REE Option

Uranium Investing

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Gold Investing

Top 10 Australian Gold Mines

Uranium Investing

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

×