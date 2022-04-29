Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Schall Law Firm a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amgen Inc. for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false andor misleading statements andor failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. As part of Amgen's first quarter 2022 earnings release issued on April 27, 2022 the ...

The Schall Law Firm a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMGN ) for violations of the securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. As part of Amgen's first quarter 2022 earnings release issued on April 27, 2022 , the Company admitted that: "on April 18, 2022 , Amgen received a notice of deficiency from the [Internal Revenue Service ('IRS')] for the 2013-2015 period proposing adjustments primarily related to the allocation of profits between certain of the Company's entities in the United States and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico ," which "seeks to increase Amgen's U.S. taxable income for the 2013-2015 period by an amount that would result in additional federal tax of approximately $5.1 billion , plus interest." The Company also disclosed that the IRS has proposed a penalty of approximately $2 billion related to the deficiency. Based on this news, shares of Amgen fell sharply on April 28, 2022 .

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com .

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-amgen-inc-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301536541.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

RINVOQ® Approved by U.S. FDA as an Oral Treatment for Adults with Active Ankylosing Spondylitis

  • Across the two pivotal trials, RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control with nearly half of ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patients achieving ASAS40 (51% and 44.5% with RINVOQ versus 26% and 18.2% with placebo) at week 14 compared to placebo 1
  • RINVOQ demonstrated significant improvement in signs and symptoms of AS at week 14 1-4
  • FDA approval in AS marks the fifth indication for RINVOQ in chronic immune-mediated diseases 1

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. 1

"Ankylosing spondylitis is a debilitating disease that often affects younger adults and, over time, can result in lasting structural damage that can take an emotional toll on a patient's life," said Thomas Hudson , M.D., senior vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "This latest approval demonstrates another important step forward in our mission to advance the standards of care in rheumatic diseases."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ABBV LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving AbbVie Inc.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased ABBVie Inc. ("ABBVie") (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.
https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=26569&wire=5.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds ABBV Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Their Behalf

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE:ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

TO VIEW OUR COMPLAINT, PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JUNE 6, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLPor other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699475/Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-ABBV-Investors-of-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Filed-On-Their-Behalf

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DEADLINE ALERT for ABBV, MYPS, SDIG, and LICY: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.  Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds AbbVie, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ABBVie, Inc. ("ABBVie" or the "Company) (NYSE:ABBV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comABBV

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC, Friday, April 29, 2022, Press release picture

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ABBV ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of AbbVie Inc. Limited Shareholders

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 30, 2021 to August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×