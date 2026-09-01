Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Reaches $100 Billion AUM Milestone

Record demand for Invesco equal weight ETF highlights investor interest in diversified U.S. equities exposure
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today that the www.invesco.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Ffinancial-products%2Fetfs%2Finvesco-sp-500-equal-weight-etf.html&a=Invesco+S%26P+500%C2%AE+Equal+Weight+ETF+(RSP)" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) has reached $100 billion in assets under management (AUM), marking a significant milestone for one of the firm's flagship ETF strategies.
RSP is the only US-listed ETF to provide investors equal-weight exposure to the S&P 500® Index. When it launched in 2003, RSP reshaped how investors could access large-cap U.S. equities through an ETF, breaking the link between market capitalization and index weight.
"Reaching $100 billion in AUM speaks to the role RSP has played in influencing how investors balance their allocations to U.S. equities," said Brian Hartigan, Invesco's Global Head of ETFs & Index Investments. "As a pioneer of equal-weight investing, Invesco has long focused on expanding access to differentiated, rules-based strategies that can help investors build more diversified portfolios. The continued growth of RSP underscores the enduring relevance of equal weight as a complementary approach alongside traditional market-cap exposures."
Investor interest in equal weight strategies has accelerated recently as the composition of the S&P 500 has become increasingly concentrated among a small group of mega-cap companies. By weighting each constituent equally, RSP reduces dependence on the largest names and provides broader exposure across sectors and companies.
"When leadership in the equity market narrows, investors often look for ways to rebalance exposure and broaden participation," said Rene Reyna, Invesco's Head of Equity ETF Strategy. "Equal weight strategies like RSP offer a structural way to reduce concentration risk and diversify across the full opportunity set within large-cap U.S. equities. In today's environment, many investors are revisiting how they construct portfolios, making equal weight a timely and strategic complement to traditional market-cap-weighted approaches."
Through its collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices, Invesco offers a suite of 15 equal-weight ETF strategies – including ten equal-weight sector ETFs – that offer investors access to a broad range of sector and large-cap exposures.
"S&P Dow Jones Indices is proud of its longstanding relationship with Invesco and the role our indices have played in helping to shape innovative investment solutions," said Robert Ross, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index was designed to offer a complementary perspective to the traditional S&P 500 by reducing top-of-the-index concentration and delivering balance across constituents. We are pleased to see its continued adoption through products, like RSP, as investors seek new ways to access the U.S. equity market."
Invesco has continued to expand its equal-weight franchise to build income into the equal-weight foundation that has made RSP a widely used portfolio allocation. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is designed to provide investors with consistent income through an actively managed options strategy that maintains exposure to the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The strategy's appeal has helped drive its AUM pass the $1 billion milestone about two years after launch.
Invesco recently added Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW) to Invesco QQQ Innovation suite and Invesco's equal-weight ETF lineup. The strategy offers a balanced way to access the innovative companies that define Nasdaq-100 Index.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s products and is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
About Risks
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
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Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
The Portfolio may become "non-diversified," as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Portfolio crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.
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