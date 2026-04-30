Intuit to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on May 20

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , will announce its third-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2026 on May 20, following the close of market. The company's third-quarter ends April 30.
Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on May 20. The conference call can be heard live at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.
Replay Information
A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-934-8233 or 402-220-6991 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio call will remain available on Intuit's website for one week after the conference call.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430875325/en/
Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc
650-944-2713
investor_relations@intuit.com
Media
Sara Day
Intuit Inc.
650-336-3123
press-inquiries@intuit.com