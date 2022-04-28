Fintech Investing News

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , will announce its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2022 on May 24, 2022 following the close of market. The company's third quarter ends on April 30.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on May 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx . Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit's website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 from international locations. The access code for this call is 7437368.

The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit's website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Intention to Amend and Renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Alphinat Announces a Loss of $85,157 for Fiscal Quarter Ended Feburary 28, 2022

Alphinat Announces a Loss of $85,157 for Fiscal Quarter Ended Feburary 28, 2022

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a loss of $85,157 for the financial quarter ended February 28, 2022

During the quarter ended February 28, 2022, Alphinat concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide software continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2022 results for the period ended March 31, 2022 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

QuickBooks Introduces Spreadsheet Sync to Address Pain Point for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses

New integration offers two-way synching with Excel for more accurate data and flexible reporting

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , today announced Spreadsheet Sync for QuickBooks Online Advanced (Advanced), which enables two-way synching with Excel. Spreadsheet Sync expands Advanced's capabilities for mid-sized businesses around reporting and analysis. In a recent QuickBooks customer survey of mid-sized businesses (those with 10 to 100 employees), approximately 30% of customers proactively named integration with Microsoft as the #1 integration requirement to help them efficiently maintain data accuracy.

Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Introduce Small Business Hero Day to Celebrate Everyday Local Heroes

New Recognition Day is Part of QuickBooks Small Business Success Month in May

INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is declaring May as Small Business Success Month for the second consecutive year. The month will include a series of activities including a Town Hall with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the introduction of a new recognition day to cap off the month: Small Business Hero Day on May 31.

Washington Nationals and FIS Redefine "Home Field Advantage" with New Enhancements to the Ballpark Experience in the 2022 Season

Key facts:

  • This baseball season, FIS will be fully integrating payments technology to allow fans to quickly pay for tickets, food, beverages and merchandise at Nationals Park.
  • FIS is also powering the payments for the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park, the first retail sportsbook connected to an MLB stadium.
  • As The Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS is designing a first-of-its-kind analytics platform that will be utilized to bring more personalized experiences to fans.

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) and its newest partner the Washington Nationals are ready to change the in-game experience for baseball fans. As the Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS and its Worldpay from FIS payment solutions will provide best-in-class merchant processing technology to improve the ballpark experience.

