Company sets stage for new services for consumers and small businesses, just in time for 2022 tax season

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is fueling innovation at scale for consumers and small businesses, and speeding time to market for new products and services with its AI-driven Virtual Expert Platform , just in time for the 2022 tax season.

By combining Intuit's AI technology and its network of experts—and the software that connects them—through its TurboTax Live and QuickBooks Live offerings, the company is tackling one of the biggest challenges facing its consumer and small business customers: instilling confidence in their financial decisions.

For Intuit customers seeking automated digital assistance, the platform uses AI to understand what's being asked, interpret financial and tax documents and rules, and provide clear answers to customer questions. When live human advice is needed, the platform acts as a matchmaker, connecting customers with a tax specialist or bookkeeper for their unique financial situation to review and discuss documents together.

Intuit's technology-first platform approach also enables its technologists to quickly share, experiment, iterate, and deliver new, highly personalized customer experiences at scale for more than 100 million customers around the world. TurboTax Live Business is one such product, launching soon for incorporated small business owners filing their taxes as an S corp, partnership (GP, LP, LLP), or multi-member LLC.

"The technology behind our Virtual Expert Platform is enabling us to enter the almost $10 billion total addressable market for business tax in just weeks, versus months," said Mark Notarainni, chief customer success officer and executive vice president at Intuit. "This is a powerful example of how our modular, plug-and-play platform is delivering speed–to-benefit for Intuit's developers, customers, and experts alike through our connected product ecosystem."

Altogether, Intuit handles 730 million AI-driven digital customer interactions per year, more than 500 million minutes of human-assisted interactions per year, and 58 billion machine learning predictions per day across its cornerstone products on its global financial technology platform for live and online services.

Platform Strategy Drives Growth, Momentum for TurboTax Live, QuickBooks Live

As reiterated during Intuit's Investor Day 2022 , TurboTax Live, an online product that lets customers get help and guidance from a tax expert when preparing their taxes, reached record revenue of approximately $1 billion in FY22, an increase of 30%, while growing its customer base by 20% and reducing customer-serving time for TurboTax Live Full Service experts. QuickBooks Live, an online bookkeeping service that connects small businesses with trusted QuickBooks-certified virtual bookkeepers, increased its subscriber base by 55% in FY22.

Foundational Technology Capabilities Fuel Virtual Expert Platform Innovation

Over the past several years, Intuit has invested in four broad technology capabilities to drive AI-driven Virtual Expert Platform innovation:

  • Digital Expertise capabilities enable Intuit to intelligently identify customer contact reasons, offer personalized help, solve straightforward problems using AI/ML, and proactively provide paths to human expertise. These experiences are deployed across all products and geographies, as well as within the context of the expert experience, where they enable experts with proactive help so they can serve customers more efficiently.
  • Virtual Collaboration capabilities enable customers and experts to collaborate on tasks more efficiently through screen sharing, co-browsing, and matchmaking. This allows Intuit to deliver a virtual "concierge"-style AI/ML-driven experience to proactively understand customer intent and deliver recommended channels and solutions, enriching how we connect customers to experts.
  • Practice Management capabilities power the expert experience, enabling Intuit's experts to automatically prioritize tasks, access help content, and summarize the calls they have with customers. These capabilities deliver experiences through an AI/ML-driven intelligent platform providing experts and Intuit Consumer Group and Small Business and Self-Employed Group business segments the ability to unlock flexible and durable capabilities for customer relationship management.
  • Practice Workforce Operations capabilities are the nervous system that enables Intuit to manage its expert workforce effectively. This powers the ability for Intuit to plan, enable, and deliver the right expert workforce at the right time to fulfill the customer promise to be there when they need help the most.

Virtual Expert Platform: Pivotal to Intuit's Financial Technology Platform Architecture

Intuit's Virtual Expert Platform is one example of how Intuit is fueling innovation through a common financial technology platform architecture shared by all of the company's applications to accelerate innovation at scale for its consumer and small business customers.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

This information is intended to outline general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, functionality are subject to change without notice.

Bruce Chan
bruce_chan@intuit.com

Never Miss a Touchdown: Jacksonville Jaguars Team with FIS to Tackle Long Lines with Fast Payments

Key facts:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars have upgraded the fan experience at TIAA Bank Field with fast, more advanced payments technology from FIS.
  • Fans can now tap into fast payments when buying tickets, merchandise, food or more at TIAA Bank Field.
  • FIS is the exclusive payment processor for the Jacksonville Jaguars and has installed 600 advanced point of sale terminals at their home stadium for a quick and easy payments experience on gameday and beyond.

Global leader in financial services technology, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), and the Jacksonville Jaguars together have announced a new partnership to enhance the gameday experience for fans at TIAA Bank Field. As the Official Payments Technology Partner of the Jaguars, fast payments with advanced technology by FIS and its Worldpay from FIS ® merchant solutions will help ensure no one has to miss a touchdown when buying tickets, merchandise, food or more while watching their home team play.

PayPal Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its third quarter 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2022 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:30 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

FIS Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Increased revenue 3% on a GAAP basis and 5% on an organic basis to $3.6 billion
  • Generated Diluted EPS of $0.41 and Adjusted EPS of $1.74
  • Returned $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends paid
  • Announcing Enterprise Transformation Program targeting at least $500 million in cash savings

FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its third quarter 2022 results.

"Despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, FIS delivered third quarter revenue and earnings in-line with its prior outlook. We are taking actions to ensure the company is well positioned to drive profitable growth as we continue to face an uncertain macro-environment," said Gary Norcross, FIS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited about the future of FIS under the strategic leadership of accomplished executive, Stephanie Ferris, who will assume the CEO role effective January 1, 2023. I look forward to our continued collaboration as I transition to my new role as FIS' Executive Chairman of the Board."

Not So Fast, Gen Z: Millennials Lead the US for Fintech Adoption, FIS Research Shows

Key insights:

  • Gen Z has been said to rule the social media world, but Millennials are more likely to engage in financial services embedded in social media apps than their younger counterparts, according to new FIS research.
  • More Millennials say they are likely to try new financial technologies across emerging digital channels including the metaverse, neobanks, and more, compared to other demographic groups.
  • More than half of Millennials and Gen Zs say they're likely to use loyalty-based mobile apps, citing groceries and clothing as top items to redeem loyalty points.

A new U.S. study from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, finds Millennials in the U.S. are more open to adopting new and digitally-oriented financial experiences, including those enabled through embedded finance experiences than other generational groups.

Intuit Reiterates Operating Income and Earnings per Share Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023; Expects to Report First-Quarter Results Above Guidance

Intuit Inc . (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today reiterated its full fiscal year 2023 operating income and earnings per share guidance. Ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings announcement on November 29, 2022, the company expects to report results for first quarter fiscal 2023 above guidance that it reiterated at Investor Day on September 29, 2022.

"We continue to be bullish on our small business and tax businesses, which made up 86 percent of our revenue last year, and we expect each of these segments to meet our previously issued revenue guidance for the year as we continue to accelerate innovation across the company," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer.

PayPal Announces Recipients of Second Annual Maggie Lena Walker Award

The award honors the legacy of the first Black woman to charter a U.S. bank

This year's recipients are economically empowering their communities by providing resources and capital to help underserved entrepreneurs thrive

