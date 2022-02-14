Fintech Investing News

INTUit Inc. the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, today reiterated full fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance. Revenue for its second fiscal quarter is expected to be lower than previous guidance due to a slower forming tax season. Intuit expects to report second quarter revenue at an all-time high for both the Small Business and Self-Employed Group and Credit ...

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, today reiterated full fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance. Revenue for its second fiscal quarter is expected to be lower than previous guidance due to a slower forming tax season.

Intuit expects to report second quarter revenue at an all-time high for both the Small Business and Self-Employed Group and Credit Karma. The company plans to report GAAP and non-GAAP results for the second quarter and refresh its previously issued full year guidance on February 24, 2022 after completing the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of Mailchimp, which closed on November 1, 2021. Mailchimp is the largest transaction in the company's history.

"We continue to see strong momentum across the company with Small Business and Credit Karma expected to deliver record high revenues for the quarter with tax on track to deliver full year fiscal 2022 revenue guidance," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. "We remain confident that our innovations will transform the assisted category and will accelerate growth in underpenetrated segments."

The company expects to report full GAAP and non-GAAP results for the second quarter on February 24. Reflecting the slow forming tax season, the company now expects to report the following for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31:

  • Revenue of $2.660 billion to $2.665 billion, down from the prior range of $2.719 billion to $2.749 billion.
  • Small Business & Self-Employed revenue of $1.575 billion to $1.580 billion, up from $1.078 billion the prior year.
  • Credit Karma revenue of $435 million to $440 million.
  • Consumer Group revenue of $405 million to $410 million, up from $147 million the prior year.
  • ProConnect revenue of $230 million to $235 million, up from $207 million the prior year.

The company expects full year revenue results for Intuit and all business segments to be in line with its guidance issued on November 18, 2021. For fiscal year 2022, the company continues to expect:

  • Revenue of $12.165 billion to $12.300 billion, growth of approximately 26 to 28 percent, including Mailchimp as of November 1 and a full year of Credit Karma.
  • Excluding Mailchimp, revenue growth of 18 to 20 percent.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

Cautions About Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: the timing of when individuals will file their tax returns; forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; Intuit's prospects for the business in fiscal 2022 and beyond; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products and services; the impact of acquisitions on our business and strategic priorities; and the timing of Intuit's reporting of financial results and forward-looking guidance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax businesses; our ability to adapt to technological change; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on third-party intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity, including the acquisition and integration of Credit Karma and Mailchimp; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund an acquisition; our cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our products (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; litigation in which we are involved; the seasonal nature of our tax business; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic changes; exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings. More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2021 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com . Fiscal 2022 full-year guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. In addition, our expectations regarding the second quarter results are based on preliminary financial information about the second quarter and are subject to revision. Although the second quarter is now completed, we are still in the process of our standard financial reporting closing procedures. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.

Investors
Kim Watkins
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3324
kim_watkins@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3036
kali_fry@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

FIS Acquisition of Payrix Expands Its E-Commerce, Embedded Payments and Finance Experiences for SMB Merchants via Platforms

Key facts

  • The acquisition allows FIS to enhance embedded payments and finance experiences for small- and medium- sized businesses (SMBs) in any industry, accelerating the company's fast-growing e-commerce business.
  • Founded in 2015, Payrix specializes in providing embedded payments solutions into SaaS-based platforms to serve SMB e-commerce merchants.
  • FIS will further capitalize on the fast-growing demand for embedded finance capabilities by combining Payrix's industry-leading automated underwriting and onboarding capabilities with Worldpay from FIS' best-in-class global payment capabilities allowing any size business to go global at scale.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announces it has enhanced its embedded payments strategy with the acquisition of Atlanta-based, Payrix . This acquisition aligns with FIS' strategy to expand its e-commerce offerings to companies of all sizes, and in any industry, by embedding payments capabilities within Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms. This acquisition will also enable FIS to unlock the value of its broad solution portfolio by delivering embedded finance capabilities in addition to its e-commerce offerings to small- and medium- sized businesses (SMBs).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit QuickBooks & Mailchimp Award $100,000 to Twenty Atlanta-Area Small Businesses in Collaboration with Georgia Restaurant Association

Grants to Help Restaurants Boost Staff and Fuel Growth

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , today announced the recipients of its QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Initiative grant program. QuickBooks collaborated with the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA), to provide 20 small restaurants each with a $5,000 grant and one-year free subscriptions to QuickBooks Online and Mailchimp to help run and grow their businesses.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit QuickBooks Unveils Brand's First-Ever Commercial for The Big Game

Features Musician DJ Khaled & Reveals How QuickBooks + Mailchimp Help Small Businesses

During the biggest football game of the season on February 13, INTUit QuickBooks will unveil a 30-second ad the first-ever commercial for The Big Game dedicated to the QuickBooks and Mailchimp brands. The spot from INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks TurboTax Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp features Grammy award-winning musician and producer, DJ Khaled and will air in the fourth quarter. The ad, which will air in the U.S. and Canada, is part of QuickBooks' new Early Start campaign that's focused on helping new entrepreneurs succeed while navigating the duality of emotions many small business owners experience when pursuing their passions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SumUp to Use Worldpay from FIS to Support Global Expansion and Growth

  • Worldpay from FIS selected by SumUp to provide global acquiring services.
  • SumUp will utilise Worldpay's scale to support continued global expansion.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has today announced that global fintech SumUp will use Worldpay's merchant solutions portfolio, as the Europe-based fintech leader continues its global expansion.

London-based SumUp supports over 3.5 million merchants in over 30 markets. The fintech offers tailor-made digital business solutions to small businesses and entrepreneurs, allowing them to run their business as well as pay simply, easily and securely with a range of card readers and multiple remote payment solutions such as invoices, gift cards and payment links.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Everyone Can Find Their Perfectly Matched TurboTax Live Expert

TurboTax Brings its New Tax-expert Matchmaking Capabilities to Super Bowl LVI

Today, TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , unveiled its Super Bowl LVI spot featuring its new TurboTax Live expert matching and a cameo from Jason Sudeikis.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Names Stephanie Ferris as President

Key facts:

  • Stephanie Ferris joined FIS in 2019 through the company's acquisition of Worldpay where she served as Chief Financial Officer.
  • A 27-year financial services veteran, Ferris most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer of FIS.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced the promotion of Stephanie Ferris to company President effective Feb. 8.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×