Intuit Hosts Investor Day, Reaffirms First-Quarter and Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite , and Intuit Accountant Suite , reiterated its financial guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2027 in conjunction with its Investor Day. The event is being held today at the company's Mountain View, CA headquarters and begins at 8:00 a.m. PT.
"Intuit is creating the future of financial intelligence. With our AI-driven expert platform, we're bringing together decades of trusted data, deep financial expertise, domain-specific AI models and a network of human experts to fuel the financial success of consumers, businesses, and accountants," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chairman and chief executive officer. "As we look ahead, we have a significant runway. Our strategy is fueling the company's biggest growth drivers. We're focused on scaling our Big Bets and accelerating new customer growth to build durable, long-term growth for years to come."
Intuit will discuss the company's business strategy, latest product innovations, and how we drive durable growth in an evolving AI landscape. Hear from Intuit executives, including:
- Sasan Goodarzi , chairman and chief executive officer
- Sandeep Aujla , executive vice president, chief financial officer
- Alex Balazs , executive vice president, chief technology officer
- Ashley Still , executive vice president and general manager, Small Business & Mid-Market Group
- David Hahn , executive vice president and general manager, Services Group
- Mark Notarainni , executive vice president and general manager, Consumer Group
Reiterates First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2027 Guidance
Intuit reiterated first quarter and full year fiscal 2027 guidance, previously announced on Aug. 25, 2026.
Full Year Fiscal 2027 Guidance
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|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
FY27
|
Change
|
FY27
|
Change
|
Total Revenue
|
$23,279 to $23,512
|
9% to 10%
|
|
|
Global Business Solutions
|
$13,068 to $13,158
|
13% to 14%
|
|
|
TurboTax
|
$5,377 to $5,453
|
2% to 3%
|
|
|
Credit Karma
|
$2,919 to $2,973
|
11% to 13%
|
|
|
ProTax
|
$659 to $662
|
2%
|
|
|
Consumer
|
$8,955 to $9,088
|
4% to 6%
|
|
|
Mailchimp
|
$1,256 to $1,266
|
(1)% to 0%
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
$7,408 to $7,490
|
26% to 27%
|
$8,063 to $8,145 (1)
|
17% to 18%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$20.12 to $20.36
|
22% to 24%
|
$22.88 to $23.12 (1)
|
23% to 24%
|
Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
|
(1) Non-GAAP operating income guidance includes $2,020 million from share-based compensation expense, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance includes a $5.81 impact from share-based compensation expense.
First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Guidance
|
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Q1FY27
|
Change
|
Q1FY27
|
Change
|
Total Revenue
|
$4,294 to $4,313
|
11%
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
$716 to $729
|
34% to 37%
|
$902 to $915 (1)
|
26% to 28%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$1.71 to $1.75
|
8% to 10%
|
$2.44 to $2.48 (1)
|
30% to 33%
|
Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
|
(1) Non-GAAP operating income guidance includes $521 million from share-based compensation expense, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance includes a $1.48 impact from share-based compensation expense.
Investor Day: How to Participate
The half-day event can be viewed live at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events . A replay will be available on Intuit's Investor Relations website a few hours after the event ends.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the consumers, businesses and accountants we serve, with products including TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , Intuit Enterprise Suite and Intuit Accountant Suite . Intuit's financial intelligence brings together decades of trusted data, deep financial expertise, AI, and human experts to help customers at every stage of their financial journey. This puts more money in their pockets, saves time by reducing manual work, and ensures they have complete confidence in every financial decision. For more information, visit Intuit.com .
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the related Table 1. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit's website.
Cautions About Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; Intuit's prospects for the business in fiscal 2027 and beyond; and Intuit's corporate tax rate; as well as all of the statements under the heading "Reiterates First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2027 Guidance."
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments and conditions or events, including macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical conditions, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax business; our ability to develop, deploy, and use AI in our platform and offerings; our ability to adapt to technological change and to successfully extend our platform; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our ability to anticipate and solve new and existing customer problems; our reliance on intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with our environmental, social, and governance efforts; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund acquisitions or for general business purposes; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer or regulator concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties, including through the use of AI; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent and the success of our hybrid work model; our ability to effectively develop and deploy AI in our offerings; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; risks associated with climate change; changes to, and evolving interpretations of public policy, laws, or regulations affecting our businesses; allegations of legal claims and legal proceedings in which we are involved; fluctuations in the results of our tax business due to seasonality and other factors beyond our control; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty, and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; our ability to successfully market our offerings; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our restructuring plan (Plan); risks related to the preliminary nature of the estimate of the charges to be incurred in connection with the Plan, which is subject to change; and risks related to any delays in the timing for implementing the Plan or potential disruptions to our business or operations as we execute on the Plan.
More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2026 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at https://investors.intuit.com . First-quarter and full-year fiscal 2027 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.
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TABLE 1
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|
Forward-Looking Guidance
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
|
Adjmts
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
Three Months Ending October 31, 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
4,294
|
|
$
|
4,313
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
4,294
|
|
$
|
4,313
|
Operating income
|
$
|
716
|
|
$
|
729
|
|
$
|
186
|
[a]
|
$
|
902
|
|
$
|
915
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
$
|
1.75
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
[b]
|
$
|
2.44
|
|
$
|
2.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ending July 31, 2027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
23,279
|
|
$
|
23,512
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
23,279
|
|
$
|
23,512
|
Operating income
|
$
|
7,408
|
|
$
|
7,490
|
|
$
|
655
|
[c]
|
$
|
8,063
|
|
$
|
8,145
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
20.12
|
|
$
|
20.36
|
|
$
|
2.76
|
[d]
|
$
|
22.88
|
|
$
|
23.12
|See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" immediately following Table 1 for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, our non-GAAP financial measures will no longer exclude share-based compensation expense. The GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures above are inclusive of $521 million and $2.0 billion of share-based compensation expense for the three months ending October 31, 2026, and the twelve months ending July 31, 2027, respectively.
|[a]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments for amortization of other acquired intangible assets of approximately $121 million; amortization of acquired technology of approximately $43 million; and restructuring charges of approximately $22 million.
|[b]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments in item [a], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.
|
[c]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments for amortization of other acquired intangible assets of approximately $483 million; amortization of acquired technology of approximately $150 million; and restructuring charges of approximately $22 million.
|[d]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments in item [c], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.
Intuit Inc.
ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The accompanying press release dated September 17, 2026 contains non-GAAP financial measures. Table 1 reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures in that press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.
We compute non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and year to year. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, our non-GAAP financial measures no longer exclude share-based compensation expense. Share-based compensation is a recurring component of our compensation program, and we believe including this expense in our non-GAAP financial measures reflects our core operating results.
We exclude the following items from all of our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Amortization of acquired technology
- Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
- Restructuring charges
- Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
- Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
- Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets
- Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations
We also exclude the following items from non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share:
- Gains and losses on debt securities and other investments
- Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan assets
- Income tax effects and adjustments
- Discontinued operations
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Intuit's operating results primarily because they exclude amounts that we do not consider part of ongoing operating results when planning and forecasting and when assessing the performance of the organization, our individual operating segments, or our senior management. Segment managers are not held accountable for share-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring, or the other excluded items and, accordingly, we exclude these amounts from our measures of segment performance. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison by management and investors of results for current periods and guidance for future periods with results for past periods.
The following are descriptions of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures.
Amortization of acquired technology and amortization of other acquired intangible assets . When we acquire a business in a business combination, we are required by GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of the business and amortize them over their useful lives. Amortization of acquired technology in cost of revenue includes amortization of software and other technology assets of acquired businesses. Amortization of other acquired intangible assets in operating expenses includes amortization of assets such as customer and user relationships and trade names and logos.
Restructuring charges . This consists of costs incurred as a direct result of discrete strategic restructuring actions, including, but not limited to severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other costs, which are different in terms of size, strategic nature, and frequency than ongoing productivity and business improvements.
Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on the revaluation of our executive deferred compensation plan liabilities.
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures non-cash charges to adjust the carrying values of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets to their estimated fair values.
Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets because they are unrelated to our ongoing business operating results.
Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures the professional fees we incur to complete business combinations. These include investment banking, legal, and accounting fees.
Gains and losses on debt securities and other investments . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and gains and losses on other investments.
Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan assets . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on the revaluation of our executive deferred compensation plan assets.
Income tax effects and adjustments. We use a long-term non-GAAP tax rate for evaluating operating results and for planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate excludes the income tax effects of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments described above, and eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period specific items which can vary in size and frequency. Based on our long-term projections, we are using a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for various reasons including significant acquisitions, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate. We will evaluate this long-term non-GAAP tax rate on an annual basis and whenever any significant events occur which may materially affect this rate.
Operating results and gains and losses on the sale of discontinued operations . From time to time, we sell or otherwise dispose of selected operations as we adjust our portfolio of businesses to meet our strategic goals. In accordance with GAAP, we segregate the operating results of discontinued operations as well as gains and losses on the sale of these discontinued operations from continuing operations on our GAAP statements of operations but continue to include them in GAAP net income or loss and net income or loss per share. We exclude these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures.
The reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in Table 1 include all information reasonably available to Intuit at the date of this press release. This table includes adjustments that we can reasonably predict. Events that could cause the reconciliation to change include acquisitions and divestitures of businesses, goodwill and other asset impairments, sales of available-for-sale debt securities and other investments, and disposals of businesses and long-lived assets.
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Investors
Kendra Goodenough
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3663
kendra_goodenough@intuit.com
Media
Kali Fry
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3036
kali_fry@intuit.com